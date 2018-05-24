WEIRD NEWS
Weirdest Promposals Of 2018 Include Teen Who Faked His Own Birth

The things people do for love. Or at least for prom.
By David Moye

The Promposal is as much of a spring tradition as Opening Day, the Kentucky Derby or Peeps.

As a result, many teens go to great lengths to make a promposal that will not only garner a “yes” from their potential date, but also go viral on the internet.

This year, a lot of promposals leaned straight to the weird side, as the Inside Edition video above demonstrates.

Our candidate for the weirdest? The guy who faked his own birth so he could tell his potential date, “I was born to take you to prom.”

Instagram Promposals
