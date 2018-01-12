Long Island, New York – The 2018 Women’s International Conference Set to Empower Women at Hofstra University March 17, 2018.

The main objective of the International Women’s Conference is to ‘Enhance awareness and create a more informed understanding of the opportunities, issues and approaches of Women Empowerment with resultant attention and resources directed towards supporting women.”

The underlying objectives of this Conference will be as follows:

* Promote entrepreneurship among women * Provide new opportunities to bridge the gaps and increase opportunities for linkages * Recommend governments for more conducive regulatory and administrative environment for women entrepreneurs * Identify the role of various intermediaries such as associations and NGOs, micro finance institutions towards enhancing women entrepreneurship

* Share good practices in the promotion of female entrepreneurship

Dr. Neva Host of Women’s Day International Conference/Global Lifestyle Expert

The fascinating one day conference is designed to speak to every woman; conference attendees will have an opportunity to network, exchange knowledge, connect, facilitate lasting connections and showcase a range of products and services all under one roof.

This event is an innovative and targeted program designed by Dr. Neva; Founder Neva Alliance. She is a global business development consultant with an expansive role as a global speaker, trainer, TV host and author. She is also a global entrepreneur and academic. She is an extraordinary woman, passionate about women’s careers and growth. Dr. Neva is determined to create spaces and events for women to grow around the world.

We are thrilled to have various speakers from different knowledge backgrounds. We will have Adrienne Garland a marketing specialist, Carla Hamilton a Co-op Director Frank G. Zarb School of Business, Hofstra University, Rachel Spencer a lifestyle and business coach. The speakers lined up will bring change to many women. To grace the occasion, we will have a global renowned woman entrepreneur.

The theme of the conference is the Power of leveraging and collaboration. The Women’s Leadership Conference series is created to enhance awareness and create a more informed understanding of the opportunities, issues, and approaches of women empowerment with resultant attention and resources directed towards supporting women.

Our program is centered on cutting edge topics from a wide range of fields: international business entrepreneurship, management, leadership as well as many other subjects to be covered. Our conference will also have two panel discussions; one panel will discuss more on how women can move forward and succeed when they leverage and collaborate, the second panel will discuss on success tips for women in technology, science and engineering.

Beyond the speaker sessions, The International Women’s conference is a celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements. We celebrate the power of individual women and the vibrant and diverse achievements and successes.

The International Women’s Conference is seeking sponsorship with companies wanting to associate themselves with what will be one of the leading international events this year. The position of sponsors is ideal for companies and organizations that are looking to reinforce their commitment and contributions in supporting women business, empowerment, growth and development. This is a great opportunity for sponsors to enhance engagement with the right community and support local women in association with our global events tour.

