The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando attracts visitors for a variety of reasons, from the fun rides and the souvenir shops to the sheer magic and excitement. But the food may be one of the biggest draws.

While there are many savory meal options such as shepherd’s pie, fish and chips and other British fare, the main epicurean attraction is the sweet treats.

Harry Potter fans flock to the theme park to taste the famous butterbeer (in its many forms), as well as cauldron cakes, pumpkin pasties, fizzing whizbees and more.

We’ve rounded up 21 delicious foods and drinks to try at Harry Potter World, focusing on the more sugary, indulgent offerings.