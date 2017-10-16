21 Tweets About Dating That Will Make You Laugh, Then Cry

Dating and meeting new people on apps is super fun... until it’s not. (Face it: There’s only so many godawful Tinder dates a person can endure before they just give up.)
Below, 21 tweets that perfectly capture that “you have to laugh, because otherwise, you’d uncontrollably cry” feeling that goes hand-in-hand with dating.
-
1
I don't use social media or apps to date because I'm in my 30s and I prefer meeting men the old fashioned way: never.— Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) June 17, 2016
-
2
me on a date: my treat ! :)— fat bully (@ricardojkay) October 5, 2017
me to the waiter: can i get the senior discount my grandmas in the car
-
3
*shows date my bathtub* This is my cry pond— Michael, still eerie (@Home_Halfway) October 10, 2017
-
4
Done with dating sites. I'm now focusing on pizza delivery guys because at least I know they have a job, a car, and pizza.— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) April 10, 2017
-
5
Waiter: have you saved room for dessert?— chuuch (@ch000ch) October 6, 2017
Me: yes
My date: no
My mom: yes
-
6
Hot Girl: Hey, u single?— Alien Chucky (@ClichedOut) October 9, 2017
Me: I am.
HG: Cool, can I take this extra chair?
-
7
sometimes I get sad cus I'm single then I remember Rihanna is single n I get happy then I remember Rihanna is wealthy n I get sad again— Princess Jeffery (@LilGlolita) April 30, 2016
-
8
[first date]— Floyd is dead (@dafloydsta) October 24, 2016
HER: So do you prefer cats or dogs?
ME: *scanning the menu* I don't even see them on here. What page are you on?
-
9
[date pulls away from kissing] what do you say we take this to the bedroom— Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) October 15, 2017
me: [stamps foot down] but I'm not tired
-
10
waiter: can I get you guys some more breadsticks?— Chance Harbour (@ChanceHarbour) October 4, 2017
date: no thanks
me: [mouthful of chicken parm] bring the breadsticks Tony
-
11
The best part of still being single in my 30s is that chances are good I'm going to get to live out my fantasy of being an evil stepmother.— Sarah (@thetigersez) May 13, 2016
-
12
[first date]— pope phteven (@PhuckinCody) July 18, 2017
HER: i'm really into astronomy
ME: [revealing my secret stash of Milky Ways] you don't say
-
13
Give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day; teach a man to fish, he'll post pictures of all the ones he catches on his tinder profile— Peter Siegler (@seterpiegler) July 5, 2017
-
14
*1st dinner date*— The Scarenstain Bear (@LeBearGirdle) September 21, 2017
Me: waiter, can I get the bill-
Her: I love sophisticated guys
Me: I mean *coughs* waiter can I get the... william?
-
15
I don't even mind your hairline— 🎃Cara👻 (@mamapojo) October 16, 2017
- me flirting
-
16
HIM: tell me your wildest fantasy— Mel (@MelKassel) April 24, 2016
ME: i'm on wheel of fortune and i spin it so hard it lights on fire
HIM: i meant like-
ME: everyone claps
-
17
date: So what do you do?— dan mentos (@DanMentos) April 28, 2015
me: *pulls out stuffed fox* I'm a taxidermist
date: Oh wow
fox: and a ventriloquist
-
18
girl in front of me swiping tinder in class. my profile comes up, immediate swipe left. i have to drop the class right? or just transfer..— Connor Chambers (@cjc_26) October 11, 2017
-
19
“Are you single?”— ᎶᎥᏞᏞᎬᎽ (@TraeGilley) October 16, 2017
First of all I am, but if you’re asking, I’m not.
-
20
911 what's your emergency?— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) May 28, 2013
I FARTED ON THE FIRST DATE.
Ma'am we don't--
IT SOUNDED LIKE A BALLOON ANIMAL ASKING A QUESTION
-
21
A lot of being single and living alone is learning to keep the place nice "for you," and "the people who would find your body if you died."— Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) January 30, 2016
CONVERSATIONS