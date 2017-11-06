21st Century Fox Reportedly Looking To Sell Majority Of Company To Disney

21st Century Fox, which owns Fox Entertainment Group, has reportedly been in talks to sell most of the company to The Walt Disney Co., according to CNBC.

No deal has been reached, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter. And the WSJ reported Monday that talks were no longer occurring.

Disney has held talks to buy cable, international, and TV/Film studio assets of 21st Century Fox, as CNBC reported. Talks no longer active. — Ben Fritz (@benfritz) November 6, 2017

21st Century Fox is the fourth-largest media conglomerate in the world, coming in behind Comcast, Time Warner and Disney. It is likely interested in Disney’s scale, CNBC reported.

While 21st Century Fox deals primarily in film and television, Disney’s portfolio includes live-action film production, television, theme parks, theater, radio, music, publishing and online media.

The CNBC report says that should Disney purchase Fox, it wouldn’t take all of the company. Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Business would remain separate entities.

Since the news of the talks broke, shares of 21st Century Fox shot up 6 percent. Disney rose 1 percent.