23 Ways To Wear Patent Leather This Fall

Last February, Alexa Chung lamented on Instagram that her favorite pair of patent trousers had ripped, and expressed an urgent needed to replace them. That moment of sartorial mourning lit a light bulb in our heads: Last year's patent trend isn't very much here to stay.

The extra-photo-worthy (but exceptionally sweaty) material was a clear stand-out on our feeds in 2016. For a few months, it felt as if everyone owned the same $59 patent skirt from Mango. Chung's wardrobe confession only made the presence of vinyl-esque leather over the course of Fashion Month all the more apparent: We saw the shiny fabric appear in various shapes and forms — trenches, trousers, and boots, in all their glossy, '80s glory.

Despite the images to come out of street style slideshows over the past few weeks, patent is actually a relatively realistic (and reasonably comfortable) alternative to denim and other casual wear. Dressed up with chunky heels and a blouse, or down with a hoodie or T-shirt, the nostalgic fabric can inject some excitement into your spring looks. Here's some of our favorite extra-shiny pieces to shop right now.

Finery London Vermont Vinyl Pocket Coat, $289.00 $145.00, available at Finery London.

Richard Nicoll Patent Leather Panel Dress, $391.00, available at MatchesFashion.com.

Self Portrait Zip Front Straight Leg Trousers, $313.00, available at Self Portrait.

Reformation Soto Jacket, $398.00, available at Reformation.

Gucci Ballet Flat with Removable Platform, $1250.00, available at Gucci.

Forever 21+ Plus Size Faux Leather Zipped Skirt , $24.90 $16.98, available at Forever 21.

Courrèges Contrast-panel Button-through Dress, $484.00, available at MatchesFashion.com.

Sincerely Tommy 54 Pants, $265.00, available at Sincerely Tommy.

Paco Rabanne Soft Plastic Discs Mini Skirt, $2042.00, available at LUISAVIAROMA.

Topshop Vinyl Pink Fur Collar Coat, $180.00, available at Topshop.

Dorateymur Patent Leather Loafers, $470.00, available at Opening Ceremony.

Les Petits Joueurs Mini Alex Eyes Fringe Satchel Bag, $880.00, available at Neiman Marcus.

H&M Sandals, $29.99, available at H&M.

Sara Battaglia Patent Leather Moto Swing Coat, $2235.00, available at Bergdorf Goodman.

Zara Mid Heel Faux Patent Court Shoes, $29.90, available at Zara.

Urban Outfitters Patent Faux Leather Tote Bag , $39.00 $29.00, available at Urban Outfitters.

Mango Vinyl Pinafore Dress, $59.99, available at Mango.

Ganni Patent Leather Flat Boots, $405.00, available at Farfetch.

ASOS Premium Vinyl Mini Skirt with Zip and D Ring Detail, $51.00, available at ASOS.

Attico Patent Leather Ankle Straps, $340.00, available at Net-A-Porter.

Schutz Patent-leather Sneakers, $90.00, available at The Outnet.

Maison Margiela Patent-leather A-line Midi Skirt, $1460.00, available at Selfridges.

Tibi Patent Coated Wool Blend Miniskirt, $495.00, available at Nordstrom.