23 Ways To Wear Patent Leather This Fall

10/12/2017 11:44 am ET

Last February, Alexa Chung lamented on Instagram that her favorite pair of patent trousers had ripped, and expressed an urgent needed to replace them. That moment of sartorial mourning lit a light bulb in our heads: Last year's patent trend isn't very much here to stay.

The extra-photo-worthy (but exceptionally sweaty) material was a clear stand-out on our feeds in 2016. For a few months, it felt as if everyone owned the same $59 patent skirt from Mango. Chung's wardrobe confession only made the presence of vinyl-esque leather over the course of Fashion Month all the more apparent: We saw the shiny fabric appear in various shapes and forms — trenches, trousers, and boots, in all their glossy, '80s glory.

Despite the images to come out of street style slideshows over the past few weeks, patent is actually a relatively realistic (and reasonably comfortable) alternative to denim and other casual wear. Dressed up with chunky heels and a blouse, or down with a hoodie or T-shirt, the nostalgic fabric can inject some excitement into your spring looks. Here's some of our favorite extra-shiny pieces to shop right now.

Finery London Vermont Vinyl Pocket Coat, $289.00 $145.00, available at Finery London.

Richard Nicoll Patent Leather Panel Dress, $391.00, available at MatchesFashion.com.

Self Portrait Zip Front Straight Leg Trousers, $313.00, available at Self Portrait.

Reformation Soto Jacket, $398.00, available at Reformation.

Gucci Ballet Flat with Removable Platform, $1250.00, available at Gucci.

Forever 21+ Plus Size Faux Leather Zipped Skirt , $24.90 $16.98, available at Forever 21.

Courrèges Contrast-panel Button-through Dress, $484.00, available at MatchesFashion.com.

Sincerely Tommy 54 Pants, $265.00, available at Sincerely Tommy.

Paco Rabanne Soft Plastic Discs Mini Skirt, $2042.00, available at LUISAVIAROMA.

Topshop Vinyl Pink Fur Collar Coat, $180.00, available at Topshop.

Dorateymur Patent Leather Loafers, $470.00, available at Opening Ceremony.

Les Petits Joueurs Mini Alex Eyes Fringe Satchel Bag, $880.00, available at Neiman Marcus.

H&M Sandals, $29.99, available at H&M.

Sara Battaglia Patent Leather Moto Swing Coat, $2235.00, available at Bergdorf Goodman.

Zara Mid Heel Faux Patent Court Shoes, $29.90, available at Zara.

Urban Outfitters Patent Faux Leather Tote Bag , $39.00 $29.00, available at Urban Outfitters.

Mango Vinyl Pinafore Dress, $59.99, available at Mango.

Ganni Patent Leather Flat Boots, $405.00, available at Farfetch.

ASOS Premium Vinyl Mini Skirt with Zip and D Ring Detail, $51.00, available at ASOS.

Attico Patent Leather Ankle Straps, $340.00, available at Net-A-Porter.

Schutz Patent-leather Sneakers, $90.00, available at The Outnet.

Maison Margiela Patent-leather A-line Midi Skirt, $1460.00, available at Selfridges.

Tibi Patent Coated Wool Blend Miniskirt, $495.00, available at Nordstrom.

By: Alice Casely-Hayford

