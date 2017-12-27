25 Ways the Uncluttered Course Has Changed Lives

There aren’t many things I will suggest you purchase—after all, I write at The Minimalist Plate encouraging you to own less, so you can pursue what matters most. But, as others are sharing, the Uncluttered Course can help you find your life under everything you own!

Joshua Becker, founder of Becoming Minimalist, The Hope Effect and author of The More Of Less, created Uncluttered, a 12-week online course intentionally designed to help you own less and live more. The course includes videos, live webinars, interviews, weekly challenges, practical tips and articles, accountability and an engaged community. By the end of the course, you will have decluttered every major living area in your home.

I participated in the spring course and the results have been genuinely amazing to see. Although I established a path of owning less 7 years ago, the course inspired this post, gave me a renewed focus, and a greater understanding for the struggles people face when tackling years worth of accumulation.

The private Uncluttered Facebook community is one of the most supportive and encouraging online groups I have ever encountered. Over the 12-weeks, members shared their progress, tips, struggles and encouragement. Throughout the course, I was fortunate to witness some of the positive transformations occurring in the lives of the online community, free of judgement, shame and the trap of comparison.

Here are 25 ways lives have been changed by the course (in their own words)—and how it may change yours.

1. They were able to do things they never do—like just sit and rest.

2. They took a vacation to Hawaii with the money made from selling their clutter.

3. They have a clearer mindset.

4. They said good-bye to “their fantasy self”.

5. They now want to have guests in their home.

6. They set up healthy boundaries for their consumption―being prudent to each new purchase.

7. They are more inspired to pursue their life passions.

8. They’ve been able to pay off more debt.

9. They now find ‘lost’ items quicker with less clutter, including $100 bill in a book they’d forgotten about.

10. They feel better and have a better outlook on life.

11. They reduced their social media time to 15 minutes a day—and are still happy!

12. They spend more time with family and less time cleaning.

13. They have implemented clutter free habits—waking up to a clean slate.

14. They are more grateful for what they already have.

15. They’re no longer angry when/if their child accidentally breaks an item.

16. They spend more time outside.

17. Their house is more peaceful.

18. Their spiritual walk has been strengthened.

19. Their desire to give to others has grown.

20. Their desire to grow their relationships has increased.

21. They gained insight into their hearts motivations and causes of clutter.

22. They are now inspiring their family and friends to live a life uncluttered.

23. They gained a life-long community of encouraging and supportive members.

24. They discovered living a life uncluttered isn’t just about your space—it’s about your heart.

25. They have literally found a new way of living, and it’s freeing.

The next Uncluttered Course begins on January 8th and you can register until Sunday, January 7th. Once you’ve registered, you’re a member for life. If for any reason you aren’t able to complete the course, you can take it on the next round for no charge. I think that’s pretty awesome! We all know real change doesn't happen over night and I know many have found it extremely beneficial taking the course multiple times.

