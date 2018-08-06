27 Funny Tweets About Being A Parent vs. Being A Kid

People say having kids changes everything. For parents, this is particularly clear when they look back on their own childhood hopes, dreams, priorities and everyday experiences.
Indeed, things that seemed awesome or terrible when you were a kid may feel like the exact opposite when the tables have turned and you’ve taken on the parent role.
We’ve rounded up 27 hilarious tweets that compare childhood to parenthood. Enjoy!
When I was a kid, I longed for the weekend. Now that I'm a parent, I wish that the work week would never end.— BadParentingMoments (@BPMbadassmama) July 15, 2016
As a kid, I always wondered why my mom never wore the macaroni necklace I made her to work. And now I'm a mom and I'm like, Oh. OK.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) May 9, 2017
When I was a kid watching leading ladies in Disney movies, I never imagined I'd grow up to relate most to the one scrubbing floors.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) April 28, 2017
Me as a kid: My mom’s purse is my bank.— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) May 14, 2018
Me as a mom: WHY IS ALL MY MONEY GONE FROM MY PURSE?
Parenting is scolding your 6yo for eating just the marshmallows out of his Lucky Charms even though it's exactly what you did as a kid.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) July 19, 2017
When I was a kid, "Home Alone" sounded like a nightmare, but now as an parent, it sounds like a dream come true.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) November 25, 2017
If I had a time machine I'd travel back in time and take all of the naps I refused to take when I was a kid.— The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) March 17, 2017
My father used to make me go on long family bike rides when I was a kid and I hated it, so naturally I force my kids to do the same.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) July 21, 2017
Something I've learned as a parent is that doing homework sucked when I was a kid, but forcing your own kid do homework sucks so much worse— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 3, 2016
Watching children’s tv shows as a kid: ‘this is fun!’— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) July 5, 2018
Watch them as a parent: ‘What’s the weirdest subtext I can impose on this simple show to complicate it?’ #parenting
Summer as a kid: WOO-HOO! SCHOOL'S FINALLY OUT! FREEDOM!— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) May 25, 2018
Summer as a parent: Why TF isn't school year-round? This is hell.
When I was younger, I got excited when Halloween fell on a Friday. Now it means I'm stuck with kids hopped up on sugar all weekend.— Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) October 25, 2014
When I was little I always wondered why moms had flat butts. Now I realize it's a consequence of sitting at kids sporting events for hours.— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) April 16, 2015
When I was a kid I tried to memorize pi. Since I've had kids I try to remember my own phone number.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) March 14, 2017
When I was a kid, I was scared my parents were gonna walk in on me doing something bad. Now I'm a dad & I'm terrified my kid will catch me.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) October 28, 2013
ME AS A KID: BUT I DON'T WANNA GO TO BED, IT'S ONLY 8:30— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) April 20, 2018
ME NOW: omg it's 8:30, almost time for bed 😍
When I was a kid my friend shot me in the face with a bottle rocket and I barely felt it. Now I do yardwork and my back hurts for a week.— The Dad (@thedad) November 7, 2015
When I was a kid I’d go to public places and I’d be like, “How are you missing game and puzzle pieces?” but now that I have kids, I totally I get it.— The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) May 9, 2018
When I was a kid, I thought my parents let me sleep over at my grandma's house so that I would be happy. NOW I KNOW THE TRUTH AND ITS GROSS!— ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) August 1, 2013
when i was a kid and we ran out of batteries on a toy, we'd have to stealthily take 1 from the TV remote and replace with a dead one. now as a parent i keep a drawer of batteries on the house. this is what they mean about the american dream and making life better for your kids.— Dan Stemkoski (@Artosis) May 21, 2018
When I was a kid I had adorable freckles, cute dimples & precious chubby cheeks. Now I have annoying back pain, too many wrinkles, and chubby everything else.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) December 7, 2017
When I was a kid I thought my mom had a drinking problem. Now I realize she drank because she had a kid problem.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) January 29, 2016
Me as a kid: Doesn’t understand why we can’t wait for 45 min to be seated at a restaurant— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) June 27, 2018
Me as a parent if I have to wait 3 mins on phone for take-out: Forget this crap!!
It's funny when I was a kid Angelica from the Rugrats seamed like a mean character...but now as a parent, it's funny to hear kiddo say she really likes her.— Jacques Nyemb (@jnyemb) November 26, 2017
When I was a kid, I worried I would always be small. Now I wish I were STILL that small, so I could punch toddlers & it wouldn't be a deal.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) May 23, 2013
When I was a kid I thought parents were boring asexual blobs but now that I'm a dad I look at the other parents and think, 'Yup, called it.'— Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) April 15, 2016
As a kid, I didn't want to get caught misbehaving by my parents.— Carbosly (@Carbosly) February 23, 2015
Now I'm a parent. And I don`t want to get caught by my kids.