E. Phillips via Getty Images

The cap of one of the four propellers shipped from London to a shipyard in Scotland for the new Cunarder 534. The vessel had stood untouched for 27 months during construction because Cunard had financial problems and it became a symbol of the depression.



The British government eventually loaned Cunard the money to complete the project and 400 dockers were serenaded back to work by a pipe band on Aug. 4, 1934.