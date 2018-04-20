At Least 3 Dead In Violent Clashes In Nicaragua Over Social Security Cuts

Two young protesters and a police officer were killed in increasingly violent clashes over social security cuts in Nicaragua, Reuters reported Friday.

Protests began Wednesday after a new law was signed increasing worker tax contributions and cutting pension income from the nation’s social security system. Some demonstrations began peacefully, with protesters waving placards and chanting, “Viva Nicaragua libre!” (“Long live a free Nicaragua!”)

But in some areas, pro-government forces clashed with protesters, police lobbed tear gas from behind shields and buildings were set afire. A police officer and protester were fatally shot on Thursday in Nicaragua’s capital, Managua, where thousands took to the streets, and another protester was shot dead in Tipitapa, northeast of the capital, the Red Cross told Reuters.

One eyewitness reported on Twitter that five buildings, among them the National Lottery in León and the student center at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua, were burning Friday afternoon. Protests had reportedly spread to at least 10 cities.

Lisseth Guido, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross of Nicaragua, told Reuters on Friday that 48 people were treated for various injuries.

The government shut down most main news sources other than La Prensa, protester Yolaina Vargas Pritchard told HuffPost. La Prensa was reporting that police were switching from rubber bullets to live ammunition.

Vargas Pritchard, 27, who works for a local nongovernmental organization, said that, although the demonstrations began peacefully, violence erupted in clashes with pro-government protesters and security forces. She said the protests have been “flashing” across the country and are largely organized on social media.

Yolaina Vargas Pritchard Demonstrators chant against social security cuts in Masaya, in western Nicaragua.

“This is spread nationwide ... it’s young people going out to the street protesting, especially students, protesting against these reforms. And each time it’s been a peaceful protest. They’ve been met with the pro-government movement; they have been violent,” she said.

Vargas Pritchard told HuffPost she was protesting with a group Friday in Nindiri, outside of Masaya in western Nicaragua, when a group of pro-government protesters appeared armed with flash or stun grenades and confronted them. When a leader of the protest against the social security cuts declared “It’s our right to protest peacefully,” someone “came up and pushed this guy on the ground, and he hit his head and started to bleed,” she recounted.

The protests are the largest to hit Nicaragua in the 11-year presidential term of one-time Sandinista guerrilla Daniel Ortega, who was also president in the 1980s. The country erupted in the wake of the new law, which the government insists is necessary to protect the survival of the social security system. Ortega has yet to comment on the protests, La Prensa reported.

Yolaina Vargas Pritchard Protesters outside a cathedral in Managua.

Though the change in the social security law was the trigger for the protests, discontent has been growing over a variety of issues.

“The protests are a consequence of years of unsatisfied demands and growing repression and censorship to dissident groups,” Manuel Orozco, senior fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington, D.C., told The New York Times.

Vargas Pritchard said that “people are just wanting to be heard” and they want social program changes to “be repealed and evaluated to be more equitable.”