3 Electrifying Moments From Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech That Can Empower Entrepreneurs

It was the speech heard ‘round the world — on Sunday January 7th, Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards with an inspiring and powerful speech. Winfrey began by reflecting on watching actor Sidney Poitier win best actor at the 36th Academy Awards and what the moment meant to her young self growing up in poverty. She quickly switched gears to expressing gratitude to the women who have boldly stepped forward to share their stories despite the fear of knowing they could be destroyed by powerful men. Their time, Winfrey said, is up.

Oprah received a standing ovation for her speech at the Golden Globes. Online commentary from the media and viewers exploded with praise and shares as one of the highlights of the awards ceremony. Weight Watchers, where she sits on the company board, saw their stock skyrocket on Monday. The speech was such a rousing call to action that there is even speculation she might run for President in 2020.

As an entrepreneur watching this speech, I felt incredibly empowered. Who isn’t inspired by Oprah? In the world of business, she’s a true powerhouse and one-of-a-kind. Never backing down, never settling, always working hard, and uplifting those around her with a can-do, positive attitude. The more I rewatched the speech, the more I realized there is so much fellow ‘treps can learn from watching it to empower their own careers. Here are a handful of the moments that spoke to me the most.

“What I know for sure is speaking your truth is the powerful tool we all have.”

All. It’s a simple word, but it carries so much weight because it is inclusive to everyone. Everyone has a voice that is meant to be heard, but it takes a lot of strength and courage to step forward and speak. Never feel as though your truth is meant to be hidden, especially as you continue to grow as an entrepreneur. You have so many that are on your side to champion you.

“And I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning — even during our darkest nights.”

There is an old, and wise, idiom that goes, “it’s always darkest before the dawn” I have always loved. Entrepreneurship has a lot of ups and downs, dark days and nights that can make you feel like it’s time to throw in the towel and give up. However, it’s important to remain resilient and keep fighting on and working hard towards change and what you are truly passionate about. Hard work does pay off in the long run. Those who work towards their dreams and keep hope alive knowing that the best is yet to come are the ones that reach them.

“A new day is on the horizon!”

Oprah came full circle during this part of the speech, to let girls watching the awards know that a new day is coming where magnificent women and phenomenal men work together to take us to a time where nobody has to say “Me too” ever again. The future can, and will be, a bright, better place for everyone if we all believe in one another and lift each other up as a team.

Watch Oprah Winfrey’s speech here.