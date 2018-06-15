Marijuana Joint Worth $24,000 Is Literal Definition Of Financial Hit

Got money to burn? Well, you could always spend it on a joint worth $24,000.

That’s the estimated worth of a 3-foot-long joint that was auctioned off Thursday night for charity by Stone Road Farms, a Los Angeles-based cannabis company.

The mega-sized marijuana cigarette contains more than a pound of weed, as well as 6 ounces of concentrate and 2 ounces of bubble hash, according to Stone Road founder Lex Corwin, who commissioned the joint.

Did we mention that it’s wrapped in rolling papers made of 24-karat gold leaf worth $5,000 alone?

As for actually inhaling, Corwin suggests a little pothead prudence.

“Smoking this would definitely be a multiday endeavor,” Corwin told HuffPost. “After three or four hits, you’d be couch-locked.”

Stone Road Farms

The giant joint is shaped like an elephant tusk, a nod to the charity it was auctioned off for: the African Wildlife Foundation.

“They’re training German shepherds to chase after poachers, and that’s definitely something we want to be a part of,” Corwin said.

Although he said the tusk-shaped joint is worth 24 grand, the joint only earned $4,000 for charity Thursday night. The event was held at Fig Earth Supply, an organic nursery in Los Angeles.

Still, he doesn’t think he took a financial hit off the joint.

“Everything was donated, and the person who bought it is my biggest investor, so it’s staying in the family,” Corwin said.