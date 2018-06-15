WEIRD NEWS
06/15/2018 04:35 pm ET

Marijuana Joint Worth $24,000 Is Literal Definition Of Financial Hit

“Smoking this would definitely be a multiday endeavor,” the man who commissioned the joint told HuffPost.
By David Moye

Got money to burn? Well, you could always spend it on a joint worth $24,000.

That’s the estimated worth of a 3-foot-long joint that was auctioned off Thursday night for charity by Stone Road Farms, a Los Angeles-based cannabis company.

The mega-sized marijuana cigarette contains more than a pound of weed, as well as 6 ounces of concentrate and 2 ounces of bubble hash, according to Stone Road founder Lex Corwin, who commissioned the joint.

Did we mention that it’s wrapped in rolling papers made of 24-karat gold leaf worth $5,000 alone?

As for actually inhaling, Corwin suggests a little pothead prudence.

“Smoking this would definitely be a multiday endeavor,” Corwin told HuffPost. “After three or four hits, you’d be couch-locked.”

Stone Road Farms

The giant joint is shaped like an elephant tusk, a nod to the charity it was auctioned off for: the African Wildlife Foundation.

“They’re training German shepherds to chase after poachers, and that’s definitely something we want to be a part of,” Corwin said.

Although he said the tusk-shaped joint is worth 24 grand, the joint only earned $4,000 for charity Thursday night. The event was held at Fig Earth Supply, an organic nursery in Los Angeles.

Still, he doesn’t think he took a financial hit off the joint.

“Everything was donated, and the person who bought it is my biggest investor, so it’s staying in the family,” Corwin said.

He said he will announce plans for smoking the super-sized spliff in six weeks and promises, “We’ll definitely do it on video.” 

David Moye
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
