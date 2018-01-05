3 Must Have Skill Sets to Create a Resilient Mindset

Rita Hudgens is a mom of 4 and a Warrior Coach who lives in Arizona. Having overcome numerous impossible situations, she specializes in coaching people to build Warrior Mindsets.

In this article, she shares 3 Tips to Create a Resilient Mindset.

What inspires you? Personally, I get inspiration from miracles found in nature. Have you ever examined the complex society of the leaf-cutter ant, or marveled at the massive 3,000 plus mile journey of the monarch butterfly, or witnessed the incredible resiliency of the bamboo tree?

Years ago, I suffered from severe chemical sensitivities. Desperate to regain my health, I starting eliminating toxins found in my home. The first project was to replace the old carpet with wood flooring. I quickly discovered that most hardwood flooring was filled with toxic VOC’s and formaldehyde.

Someone told me about another flooring option: bamboo. After discovering the brilliant qualities of the bamboo, it not only replaced the old carpet in my house, it became a symbol of resilience and strength to me.

What skill sets can the bamboo teach you about building a resilient mindset?

Adaptability

One of the most impressive qualities of the bamboo is its adaptability; its capacity to spring back into shape. While most trees have strong roots, they are still subject to breaking or becoming uprooted. Not the resilient bamboo; it sways with even the slightest breeze but its trunk stays firmly rooted in the ground.

Infrastructure

Bamboo has shown itself to be structurally sound and incredibly resilient – even to earthquakes. The bamboo’s unique internal composition-a high silica content and strong sectional anatomy only enhance its structural integrity.

Growth

The bamboo is committed to growth. Bamboos are one of the fastest growing plants on earth. Certain species of bamboo can grow up to 4 feet in a 24 hour period and a pole of bamboo can regenerate to its full mass in only 6 months.

How is this relevant to you? Let’s look at how you can add new skill sets to your tool-box to build a resilient mindset and thrive like the bamboo.

Cultivating a Resilient Mindset

Skill Set #1: Learn to Adapt

Resiliency is the capacity to recover from difficult situations. To be successful, you must become really good at learning new things and being flexible in adapting to change.

The good news is that adapting to change is a life skill that can be cultivated. In order to move the needle closer to what you want in life, you not only can’t be afraid of change - you must willingly embrace new concepts and innovations.

Skill Set #2: Build a Strong Personal Foundation

Do you have a plan for your personal growth and development? To achieve great things, you must become more. To accomplish above average, you must build a strong personal foundation. Building your internal personal infrastructure is an essential first step towards maximizing your performance.

Skill Set #3: Cultivate a Growth Mindset

What type of mindset do you have; is it a fixed or a growth mindset? To reach your potential, you must grow. Having a growth mindset is a non-negotiable key to success.

People with a growth mindset are more resilient. They view obstacles as opportunities and believe that they can achieve what they work for. They know that they have control over their choices and outcomes. People with growth mindsets remove all limits to what affects their success, happiness, and fulfillment.

Action Steps to Build a Resilient Mindset

Adapt

Adaptive people have success when they operate out of a strong framework mentally and emotionally. Ponder the following questions:

· On a scale from 1-10, how strong is your mental and emotional framework for change?

· What meaningful change do you see as necessary for improvement immediately?

Be Intentional

Your personal development plan must be intentional and strategic. Write a personal development plan for yourself and ask yourself the following questions:

· What direction do you want to go in life?

· What are the core values that drive you?

Design Your Long-Term Vision

If you want to be a high performer, you must develop a life strategy that is sustainable and promotes long-term growth. How would you answer the following questions?

· How does your vision support growth?

· What meaningful changes can you make for improvement?

“Is That All You Got?”

I hope you have been inspired by the remarkable story of the bamboo. The resiliency of the bamboo allows it to face the harshest of winters and thrive. Laden with heavy snow, the bamboo doesn’t break under the weight but springs back as if to say, “Is that all you got?”