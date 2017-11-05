3 Secrets To Motivating Yourself At Work

With my first big girl job, I spend 10 hours a day and 45 hours a week working. Yeah, that’s a lot, especially for my first job. With that being said, I am constantly running into the obstacle of finding motivation.

Whether you are still in school or a working adult like myself, motivation is something that most of us lose sight of from time to time. Hopefully, you all don’t lose it for so long that you get yourself in a rut like I’ve been in so many times before. So, I’ve thought of many great and productive ways to stay motivated when the going gets tough.

From time to time, I found myself looking at the clock and it seemed to not even be moving. This has been the exact feeling of how my current and previous weeks have been. There are times when life problems get us down and cause us to lose hope. There are times when you are so excited about holidays and season changes, that you are not even thinking about work anymore, you just want to get out. Let’s just say I’m a combination of the two. The solutions are simple and here are what I’ve come up with:

Compete As a competitive person myself, I’ve found that I’m more motivated to push myself when I see someone who is better than me. I want to be just as good or better than they are. Compare it to running a race. Nobody likes to be last, in the middle of the pack or chasing the person in the front, but who doesn’t like the feeling of being first and people are trying to catch up to you?

Be sure to keep in mind that this is only a self-motivating exercise. Getting in a habit of comparing yourself to everyone, all the time, can become a very toxic habit inflicting on yourself. Although very easy tocome out of if you do realize you’ve found yourself stuck in a comparison rabbit hole, always stay mindful of this possible reaction.

Find the Positives Sitting at my desk every day seems like a drag to anyone who is, or will be, at a desk job. It’s always very repetitive, and tedious no matter what type of office job it is. But if you think about it, most everything: job, school, travel etc. is repetitive. No matter where you are, there will be repetition no matter how great it is, it will get boring so find a way to make it different. Change the way you work, think and act. You’ll notice a difference. If you find yourself passing by the same route on the way to work or school every day, take a look at how different the clouds are every time you’re on that path. If you work with the same people every day, or maybe different people everyday, try to give out a new compliment to someone once a week. Once others notice a more positive you in the workplace, they’ll surely feel that positivity radiating around the entire work environment.

Help Others The best way to work is to work by helping. Not only do you help yourself by teaching others but you are able to set a good example for them. I enjoy being an aid to others and it gives me the motivation to work hard to show them what I can do. Similar to taking note of the positives each day, complimenting others can help brighten someone’s day way more than you could ever imagine; chances are, he/she will probably think about that compliment for days after you’ve even mentioned it. If you’ve finished the tasks required of you, but you still have 2 and a half hours left on your shift, skip the Netflix binge. Offer up that free time to help your peers on any tasks you could lend a hand on. From picking up copies that have finished printing to filling up a friend’s water bottle, you’re helping these coworkers with the simplest tasks that could really impact their whole day, and yours.

Hopefully, as we all head home for the summer break season, this post will help you all push through the rest of this week and future encounters. Finding the positive parts to each and every day and keeping that positive mindset in your general life will lead you to help others along the way. Don’t forget to be the best you can be, don’t be afraid to push yourself.

Originally published on PaigetoPage.com

Featured image via weheartit.