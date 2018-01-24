30 Photos Of Larry Nassar Survivors That Show The Rage And Resilience Of Women

On Wednesday afternoon, former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.
Prior to his sentencing, 169 victims and family members gave emotional, cathartic and riveting testimony before the now-disgraced doctor, who is accused of serial sexual abuse by over 140 women. Their statements made for a powerful show of solidarity and sisterhood.
To honor these survivors and their stories, HuffPost compiled some of the most moving images and quotes from Nassar’s week-long sentence hearing. The images from the Lansing, Michigan, courtroom capture the rage, sadness and resilience of Nassar’s brave survivors.
Scroll below to see some of the most powerful photos from Nassar’s week-long sentence hearing.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.