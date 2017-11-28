35 Beautiful Photos Of Adoptive Families Coming Together

"Thirteen years under the title 'orphan' and in what seemed like a moment, Nate became a son. As we drove the 40-minute journey to meet Nate, the Harris family shared their inner thoughts and feelings about what it was like to be moments away from their son. And then our van rounded the corner, the gate was rolled back and Nate jumped out of the car. This is the moment Tiffany and Adam Harris first laid eyes on their son in real life. Nate ran into his mother's arms repeating, 'Hello mother, my mother, mother.'"