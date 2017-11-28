35 Beautiful Photos Of Adoptive Families Coming Together

Adoption can be a long, grueling and emotional process, but as adoptive parents will tell you, the result makes it all worth it.
In honor of National Adoption Month, HuffPost is shining a light on families who’ve grown through adoption, and raising awareness for the children who still need loving homes. To celebrate the beauty of adoption, we gathered photos of adoption homecomings, courthouse finalizations, births, first meetings and more.
Here are 35 beautiful photos of parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and even friends coming together as families through adoption.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated the last name of Aimee Butier as Butler.