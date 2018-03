35 Beautiful Photos Of Adoptive Families Coming Together

"At Kings County Family Court in Brooklyn, NY, with the help of The New York Foundling , Kimberly Westbrooks adopted the fifth child of five siblings to ensure that the children can all remain part of the same family. Ms. Westbrooks has been a foster parent for 11 years, fostering and adopting siblings Roberto, Breanna, Tyler, August and finally, their baby brother Xavier last week, just in time for Thanksgiving! As their foster mother, Ms. Westbrooks has said that it wasn’t planned that she would ultimately adopt all five children, however, over time she said, 'I couldn’t let the other kids go, and it became my job to keep them all together.'"