35 Birthday Wishes for Daughters and Sons - Birthday Messages, Greetings & Quotes for Sons & Daughters

This is an excerpt from the full collections of birthday wishes for son and birthday wishes for daughter.

Who is more special than our sons and daughters? And what day could be more important than their birthday? Thinking back to the day they were born, when they first entered the world helpless and confused, it can be amazing to think about how far they have come. Their birthday is a celebration of their life and all that they have done and accomplished so far. For this one day out of 365, we pause and remind ourselves to cherish who they are and who they’re becoming. And when someone is so important to you, like a son or daughter, it can be a bit tough to find the right words on such an important day. This collection was designed to help you find just the right birthday wishes for daughters and sons.

This collection contains four sections: happy birthday wishes for son, happy birthday wishes for daughter, funny birthday wishes for son and funny birthday wishes for daughter. Sometimes a bit of humor on their important day can go a long way! So, read carefully, mull the words over in your mind and find a birthday wishes for your son or daughter that truly expresses how you already feel inside, something that puts words to how you already feel. We hope you enjoy this collection of happy birthday wishes for daughters and sons and that you find the perfect way to say “happy birthday daughter” and “happy birthday son”!

Happy Birthday Wishes for Son

This is a collection of general birthday wishes for sons from mothers or fathers, designed to help you find the right way to let him know how important and amazing he is and to help make his special day a bit more special. We hope you are able to find the best birthday wishes for son.

Have a happy and healthy birthday my dear son! Hope your day is as wonderful as you are.

We may not be perfect parents but we are lucky to have a perfect son. Happy birthday son!

Happy birthday my precious son! You are loved, today, tomorrow and always.

You make each year brighter and you continue to illuminate our lives with your smile and your kind heart. Happy birthday my son!

Your birthday brings happy memories and a reminder of how you continue to bring joy to our lives. Happy birthday wishes for my son!

You will always be my sunshine, my little angel. Your mother loves you so much! Happy birthday son from mom!

Every day I thank God for giving me an incredible child. I am so proud of you. Best birthday wishes for my son!

Thank you for being such a great son. I am truly proud of you. Happy birthday!

You are a treasure from above, who brings me so much joy and love. Happy birthday son!

You are my pride and joy, a man after my own heart. Happy birthday son!

Every day you find a way to bring a smile to my face and happiness to my heart. Happy birthday my dearest son!

My love and adoration for you is endless, you will be forever cherished. Happy birthday my son!

Happy Birthday Wishes for Daughter

In this section of birthday wishes for daughters, you will also find some birthday wishes for daughter from Mom, as well as, birthday wishes for daughter from Dad. These are perfect for sharing on Facebook or sending in a text message or even in birthday cards for daughters.

May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. Happy birthday my princess!

We wish you a birthday that is as beautiful, incredible, and unique as you are. Happy birthday daughter!

May your day be as bright as your smile and as lovely as you. Happy birthday my daughter!

I am so proud and amazed of the woman who have become. Happy birthday my lovely daughter!

It is an honor and a privilege to be your mother. I am so proud of you my dearest daughter.

When you came to this world I fell in love. You are always loved sweetheart. Happy birthday my daughter!

Having you as my daughter gives me so much love, joy and pride. I love my angel, happy birthday!

I’ll always be here to protect and guide you. You can count on me. Happy birthday sweetheart!

You are and always will be my princess as long as I live. Love, your proud dad.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I am one proud happy papa, to have a daughter like you! Happy birthday to my daughter!

Your parents love you more than anything in the world. Have a fantastic birthday my daughter!

I am so grateful that you are my daughter. Happy birthday princess!

Funny Birthday Wishes for Son

Everyone loves a good laugh! We hope this collection helps you find the perfect funny birthday messages for sons.

Roses are red, violets are blue, we get the “parents of the year” award, and it’s all thanks to you.

Happy birthday to an awesome son who has a beautiful mother, handsome father and rock star parents!

One thing you can look forward to as you get older is that you’ll look as good and amazing as your parents. Happy birthday son!

We are forever in debt to you for giving us so many opportunities to learn tolerance and patience. Happy birthday my son!

Happy birthday to my SUPERSON, it takes one to know one.

Funny Birthday Wishes for Daughter

What could be better than making her smile on her birthday! We hope this collection helps you select just the right funny birthday quotes for your daughter.

When you’re hurt, I’m hurt. When you’re happy, I’m happy. When you’re broke, go find a job. Happy birthday princess!

This coupon is good for one day of no chores and 100 hugs and kisses to you from mom and dad. Happy birthday to my daughter!

I wanted to greet you a happy birthday on Facebook and share stories about your childhood but I didn’t want to embarrass you. So I’ll just say happy birthday and please accept my friend request. Please confirm it!

Happy birthday to you, you are wonderful it’s true, make your bed now and take the trash out, and don’t forget the dishes too!

We enjoy being your parents, so hurry up and get married and so we can enjoy being grandparents too.

Count your blessings not your boyfriends. Happy birthday daughter!