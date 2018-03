35 Must-Read Books By Women From The Past 5 Years

Pantheon Books

"Not all works of history have something to say so directly to the present, but Heather Ann Thompson’s, which deals with racial conflict, mass incarceration, police brutality and dissembling politicians, reads like it was special-ordered for the sweltering summer of 2016. But there’s nothing partisan or argumentative about. The power of this superb work of history comes from its methodical mastery of interviews, transcripts, police reports and other documents, covering 35 years, many released only reluctantly by government agencies. ... It’s Ms. Thompson’s achievement, in this remarkable book, to make us understand why this one group of prisoners [rebelled], and how many others shared the cost.” -- The New York Times