35 Must-Read Books By Women From The Past 5 Years

With so many different options and so few hours in the day, it can be overwhelming to choose what to read next ― and tough to know where to start if you want to make reading a habit.

As March is the designated month to celebrate the work of women (though really, it should be a year-round practice), we put together a list of incredible books by women writers. Although the list of literary classics by women includes thousands of options, we decided to narrow our focus to recent history.