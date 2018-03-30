36-Year-Old Accountant Wins Ovation In Emergency NHL Debut

Scott Foster had some story to tell around the office water cooler on Friday.

The 36-year-old accountant and beer-league hockey player filled in as an emergency goalie in his NHL debut, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.

After two goaltenders on the Blackhawks roster went down, Foster was called into action in the third period, according to reports. He stopped all seven shots fired at him in 14 minutes. In the waning moments, the United Center crowd chanted his name.

Scott Foster robs Paul Stastny pic.twitter.com/8FxXzyaKM7 — TheRenderNHL (@TheRenderNHL) March 30, 2018

Foster, a former Western Michigan goaltender (2002-06), had attended a dozen or so Blackhawks games as a fail-safe backup. He told reporters afterward (watch above) that he usually sits in the press box and eats dinner.

Not this time.

In one of sports’ true Walter Mitty moments, the married father of two got to do what most people can only dream of: star for their local major league team.

After that, balancing a ledger might not pack the same thrill.

“A few hours ago I was sitting on the computer typing on a 10-key,” Foster said afterward. “Now I’m standing in front of you guys having just finished 14 and a half minutes of NHL hockey.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, Foster, from nearby Oak Park, will be back in goal Friday ― in the Johnny’s Icehouse Adult League after his shift at Golub Capital.

Well, it was glorious while it lasted.