4 Surprising Ways to Make Your Concealer Last All Day

Flawless skin is a trend that never goes out of style—and it’s totally achievable, thanks to our best friend, concealer. You’ve probably mastered the fine art of applying it, but getting concealer to stay on all day without creasing is a completely different story. Problem solved: Here are four unexpected tricks to help your concealer stay put.

CATHY YEULET/GETTY IMAGES

1. Less is more Myth: The more concealer you apply, the better you’ll cover those annoying bags under your eyes. In fact, it’s the opposite—too much concealer will leave a cakey look that looks dry and cracked at the end of the day. For best coverage, apply concealer with your ring fingers (instead of a small brush or a sponge) to help you apply less product with a smooth finish. Tip: To minimize creases, dab on a lip balm (try Bite Beauty’s Agave Lip Mask) to keep your skin hydrated and create blurred lines around the eye.

2. Use eye shadow primer For the uninitiated, primers act as a base that allows for a smoother application and, ultimately, a longer last. Typically, makeup artists use primer under eye shadow (it’s so sheer, no one will ever see it), but it can be used under concealer and foundation, too. We look to Marc Jacobs Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Eye Primer to give us the perfect canvas.

3. Set it with finishing powder Here’s the deal: You can have the best long-lasting concealer on the market, but at some point it’s going to wear off. To help it stay put, we use a tinted or translucent setting powder like Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Loose Powder to lock in the look. First, tap your brush into the powder, then gently tap it over the concealer.

4. Use blotting paper After you’ve applied concealer, be sure to press blotting paper over the area to ensure long-lasting power. We like Too Cool for School Dinoplatz Dear Brachiosaurus Blotting Papers, which are made from 100 percent natural papers.