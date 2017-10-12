4 Ways To Wear Corduroy, The Fashion Comeback Of The Year

Corduroy is no longer the preserve of traditional menswear. One flick through show images from February's fall/winter 2017 collections and you'll see how designers revitalized the fabric for autumn: Marc Jacobs presented outerwear with shearling-trimmed cord jackets in taupes and maroons, perhaps taking inspiration from Stranger Things' Jonathan Byers. Prada gave us the perfect two-piece, made of brown corduroy with mixed fabric pockets, while Isabel Marant presented sweet workwear jackets with puckered shoulders and balloon sleeves in salmon pink. Gucci gave us corduroy in the only way Gucci could: bright blue and sprayed with ditsy yellow flowers.

Of course, the fabric will always have its traditional connotations. But styled the right way — whether that's with bold colors, sharp cuts, or an oversized fit — it can be as contemporary as you like. Click on to see our four favorite ways to wear corduroy this season, alongside our picks to help you nail the look yourself.

The Trousers Whether you go all out '70s and pair your trousers with a printed blouse and neck scarf, or modernize your get-up with contrasting colors and minimalist jewelry, these pants are the best way to ease into the retro fabric.

H&M Wide Corduroy Trousers, $59.99, available at H&M.

Miu Miu Mid-rise Flared-leg Corduroy Trousers, $790, available at MatchesFashion.com.

A.W.A.K.E. Crop Wide Leg Turn Up Pants, $595, available at Shopbop.

Lands' End Women's Plus Size Mid Rise Straight Leg Corduroy Pants, $69.95, available at Lands' End.

Alexachung Black High Waist Trousers, $375, available at Alexachung.

The Jacket This piece has no rules. Go as structured or as loose as you like, and layer it over whatever you damn please. Jeans and a white tee? A high-neck floral dress? A blouse and pleated skirt? It looks good regardless.

DA/DA Diane Ducasse Crossed Blazer in Wheat, $767, available at Need Supply.

Marc Jacobs Faux Shearling-lined Corduroy Jacket, $595, available at Net-A-Porter.

ASOS CURVE Cord Jacket with Fleece Collar in Stone, $76, available at ASOS.

8PM Corduroy Slim-fit Jacket, $386, available at Farfetch.

BDG Corduroy Trucker Jacket, $89, available at Urban Outfitters.

The Brights This is the time to be playful: Clash your colors, wear bold, bright neons from top to bottom, and finish the look off with a little bit of attitude.

Swedish Hasbeens Flare Jeans Cord in '70s Orange, $169, available at Swedish Hasbeens.

Tory Burch Rowan Skirt, $248, available at Tory Burch.

Finery Chad Blue Cord Trousers, $119, available at Finery.

Prada Double-breasted Leopard-print Corduroy Jacket, $7,790, available at Bergdorf Goodman.

Zara Corduroy Wide-leg Trousers, $39.90, available at Zara.

The SuitHead-to-toe color is dominating street style this season. Grab a two-piece, whether it's a relaxed number to go with a band T-shirt and white sneakers, or a more tailored option with heels and statement jewelry.

Mango Oversize Corduroy Blazer, $149.99, available at Mango; Mango Pleated Corduroy Trousers, $99.99, available at Mango.

Adam Lippes Boyfriend Silk Corduroy Blazer, $1,526.17, available at Browns; Adam Lippes Wide Leg Corduroy Silk Trousers, $774.32, available at Browns.

Collabotory Corduroy Double Jacket, $210, available at W Concept; Collabotory Corduroy Pants, $147, available at W Concept.

Sies Marjan Sander Corduroy Shirt, $850, available at MyTheresa; Sies Marjan Tatum Corduroy Pants, $750, available at MyTheresa.

H&M Cotton Corduroy Jacket, $79.99, available at H&M; H&M Wide-leg Corduroy Pants, $59.99, available at H&M.