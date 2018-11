Can't figure out what to get the person who has everything? Give an inflatable Cup of Noodles canister . It's worth it just to see the expression on the person's face after opening it.Recipient: What is it?You: An inflatable Cup of Noodles canister.Recipient: No noodles?You: No noodles.Recipient: What do I do with it?You: Blow it up and wonder why I gave it to you, I guess.Recipient: Thanks. I think.