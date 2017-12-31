45 Social Media Stars Share Their Advice on How Make This An Awesome 2018

Do you plan to make 2018 better than 2017? Would you like some inspiration about different areas to focus on? We turned to 45 social media stars and asked them to share their ideas on how to make this an awesome 2018.

Annie Lawless

After being diagnosed with Celiac disease at a young age after years of suffering from a multitude of symptoms, Annie Lawless learned very quickly the direct correlation between what you put in and on your body to how you look, and, most importantly, how you feel. This revelation led her to delve deeply into the world of health, wellness, and nutrition. She became a certified holistic health coach, a yoga instructor, and ultimately a founder of one of the largest organic cold-pressed juice companies in the U.S., Suja Juice. She also created her lifestyle blog, Blawnde, where she writes about health, wellness, beauty, and fashion. In 2015, after an investment from Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs in 50% of Suja at a valuation of $300M, Annie made the decision to step away from the company. She now brings her passion for the highest quality, natural products to a new category – the luxury beauty industry with LAWLESS. A Forbes 30 Under 30 alumna, New York Times Best Selling author and two-time entrepreneur, Annie is known for her expertise in the wellness industry and successful entrepreneurial spirit.

My new year’s resolution is to not stress about trivial or material things. In our daily lives, we can place importance on so many things that aren’t really important in life. I try to remind myself when I stress about my iPhone breaking, losing a piece of jewelry, or having an especially jam packed schedule one week, that these things don’t matter and aren’t worth stressing about. What really matters is your health, your family, your safety, and friendships. It is easy to get caught up in the superficial frustrations or annoyances of the day, but in 2018, I resolve to remember that these things are not important. If my iPhone breaks, instead of stressing, I should realize how lucky I am that I have the ability to go and buy a new one. If I lose a piece of jewelry, I should realize that I am very blessed to have nice things. If my schedule is crazy busy, I should be grateful for so many opportunities in my life. My goal is to make that shift in my thought process when I let trivial things put me in a negative mindset.

Katrina Ruth

Katrina Ruth is an Australian writer and life and business coach to revolutionary entrepreneurs, artists, and leaders and became a multi-millionaire just by being her authentic self and ignoring the rules of internet marketing. She has written 50 eBooks (and counting) and has the copyrights to her own quote: “Life is Now. Press Play."" When she isn't furiously unleashing her true message, she is running her massively popular online coaching business as an entertainer, speaker and success mentor to ""the crazy ones."" With several hundred products and program launches under her belt, Katrina is also the queen of content who just doesn’t stop putting her true passion into practice: kicking the butt of the world’s top entrepreneurs, leaders, visionaries, and creators who want to tap into their next levels. This former personal trainer believes that you can have it all, on your terms, so long as you’re willing to get honest with yourself about what you’re really here to do in the world, and then do the work -- aka ""press play."" Katrina lives with her two children in her dream sub-penthouse apartment overlooking the ocean on Australia's Gold Coast. She is obsessed with great coffee, great wifi, great wine and great training of the mind and body, as well as creating as much content as humanly possible on the topic of alignment and taking MASSIVE fucking action. The steps behind her basic coaching philosophy is simple but powerful: Be completely honest with yourself. Make a decision. Stop worrying about how. And the most important -- don’t let bullshit be bigger than your dreams.

I believe in the power of setting your intentions for how you want your life to be – not thinking about anyone else or anything else except, what life was I born to lead, and what’s holding me back from it? It’s something I do each and every day of my life – so choosing my resolutions for next year is easy - which I’ll do by literally declaring (yes, out loud) who I will be in 2018. Remember, ONLY you get to choose what defines you.

I spread my message to millions daily

I empower the 1% of the 1%

I always make the right decisions

I always act in alignment and flow

I look and feel amazing

I am super proud of myself

I am happy

I am an amazing mom

I create with ease

I am worthy and deserve all good things

I have true wealth

I honour my soul

I am grateful

I am surrounded by love

I am completely myself – always

I press the play button on my life – HARD"

Sona Gasparian

Sona Gasparian (pronounced So-nah) is an Armenian native Beauty and Fashion Blogger currently living in Los Angeles, California. When Sona was 16, the young beauty enthusiast began experimenting with makeup and used what she learned in art school to embark on the journey of becoming an established makeup artist. Makeup was a way for Sona to escape her insecurities while struggling with severe acne, and after learning how to properly cover it, she grew even more in love with makeup. In order to master her skill, Sona took classes at Make-Up Designory (MUD) in Los Angeles and soon after, had the pleasure of working at MAC Cosmetics where she was able to gain a lot of experience as a makeup artist working on many different faces and skin types. As a professional makeup artist, Sona began creating vlogs on YouTube and writing her blog as a hobby. Three years later, and nearly 50 million views worldwide on YouTube, Sona has learned how much she enjoys sharing her love for beauty, fashion and even a glimpse of her life through photos and videos. As the founder of Pérsona Cosmetics and creator of the Identity Palette, the first palette specifically formulated to enhance brown eyes, the seasoned beauty expert is on a mission to craft quality cosmetic products combining the voice of her vast audience and her knowledge of makeup, all while educating her audience along the way."

I actually don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions. People sometimes use it as an excuse to put off their goals. If you are considering making a change in your life I firmly believe that change should start the minute you think of it. The goal that I’ve been working towards, and will continue to do, is to accept what the day brings me and not stress over the little things. In the end your life will align just the way it’s supposed to if you’re consistently working towards what you want, and truly believing it will happen. (Manifest it into your life!) I also am going to start meditating, and I think that goes hand in hand with stressing less and focusing on the present without constant worry. Of course I want to keep focus on my wellbeing and keep working out and cooking healthy meals, who doesn’t? But to me that’s an everyday goal that I try to achieve. In 2018, I will continue to live my life positively and stress less. Xo, Sona

Carina Otero

Carina Otero is the influencer behind @sheisnotlost, the Instagram account for empowering and encouraging female travelers. With a love for photography and sharing inspiration, Carina has created a community where users can find destinations to add to their bucket lists and submit their travel photos to be included in the gallery. For every woman who wants to travel but feels like there is something holding her back, Carina wants you to know there is a whole community of other female travelers there to support, encourage, and inspire you to get out there and see the world. By partnering with hotels, travel agencies, and tourism boards all over the world, Carina also shares her personal travel experiences with the She is Not Lost community.

My New Year’s resolution for 2018 is to focus on encouraging responsible travel within the She is Not Lost community. Instagram has become a tool for travelers to research a destination before booking their trip, and we need to do our part to ensure that the inspiration users come across is ethical, respectful, and appropriate. I will be providing tips and advice for travelers to stay away from irresponsible tourist traps that harm wildlife and the environment, especially when it comes to filming and photographing their adventures to be shared on social media. By encouraging other travel influencers and all users to set a good example for their own followers, together we can guide local economies to do away with harmful tourism practices and shift toward more protection and conservation efforts.

Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin

Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin (known as “@ThePieous” on Instagram) began her mission to reclaim the lost art form of epic pie-baking back in 2015 when a “no sugar for one year” New Years resolution prompted her to learn to bake her first (sugar free) pie. Since then she’s been busy! In the last year and a half Jessica has: • Founded the blog www.PiesAreAwesome.com where she shares her epic pie baking secrets in the form of video tutorials • Appeared on ABC’s hit TV series The CHEW with a special pie baked for the show • Has been contracted by the Food Network and Cooking Channel to create epic pie making videos - the most popular of which (a Valentine’s Day Death Star pie) was viewed 30 million times in its first week • Wrote the first ever cookbook dedicated to epic pie decoration, entitled “Pie-Modding” Now Jessica is sharing weekly “ins-pie-ration (and questionable pie puns) on her instagram account @thePieous, as well as posting daily Instagram Stories that give fans of #PieArt a chance to get a sneak peek at her process.

I *adore* sugar. This first must be made absolutely clear for you to have some indication of the level of hurt I am about to visit upon myself when I tell you that I will be forsaking sugar for the 5th time in my life for an entire year! However, giving up sugar for all of 2015 was what inspired me (out of desperation) to learn to bake pies in the first place, so it can’t be all bad… Sure, the two weeks of horrendous withdrawals followed by the constant reminders from the ubiquitous Starbucks treat counters in my neighbourhood are rough… and sure the Summer, with its icecream and popsicle saturation, followed by the in-your-face glut of Halloween and Christmas temptations is a brutal 6 month finale.. But! Nothing spikes creativity and clear thinking like a sugar-free brain combined with a desperate need to invent some form of sugarless dessert-like substance - and of course, I’ll documenting my misery/discoveries for all the web to see!

Christine Andrew

Christine Andrew founded Hello Fashion in December 2011 as a way to showcase current trends in fresh, inspiring ways. But, success didn’t happen overnight… It wasn’t until after a few dead-ends (and a rejection letter from FIDM), that she decided to find her own outlet to share her creativity and love of fashion. Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Christine’s family moved around a lot, living in all corners of the United States—from Montana to Washington DC. At a young age, Christine discovered her love of fashion and developed a strong appreciation towards all aesthetics. After graduating from the University of Montana with a degree in Fine Arts and a minor in Business, Christine began her professional career in sales. There, she met her husband Cody, launched her online shop, ILY Couture, and Hello Fashion. For Christine, Hello Fashion is more than your average blog, as it allows Christine to communicate directly with the everyday woman, offering style inspiration and advice along the way. The young entrepreneur has developed her prosperous business from her self-created style that’s entirely her own; pairing classic and edgy, feminine and masculine, and always adding a fashionable dose of global influence as a nod to her Latin roots. Today, Christine is one of the most influential fashion bloggers in the industry with an instagram following of 1 Million, and millions more digitally. Christine and her husband Cody, founder of men’s blog Hello His, now reside in Utah where she runs her retail store ILY Couture, her blog, and is a mom to Beckam, proud stepmom to Wes and Mara, and dog-mama to her puppy Mio.

Between trying to balance work and motherhood, I’m always wondering if I’m doing enough as a mom. As much as I try not to sit and think about where I’m coming up short (because you’ll always find things you are failing at if you think about it long enough), I’ve realized that line between mom life and a career is always a balancing act. This year, one of my resolutions is to never make my kids ask twice when they say, “Mom, come look at this” or “Let me show you something”. If I’m in the middle of the thought, I’ll try to wrap it up quickly or make a note so I don't forget, but then stop what I’m doing and be present with my kids. I also want to be better about shutting things off at night and I'm always working at the balance of mom life, marriage, work and down time.

Eve Dawes

Eve Dawes is a fitness professional, WBFF Pro Diva, founder of fitnessbyeve.com, host of Glam & Gowns YouTube channel and Mrs. Nevada United States 2017. She maintains 9 social media accounts! Eve Dawes is a keen philanthropist who is actively involved in numerous non-profit organizations.

This year, rather than making a New Years resolution for herself she’s making one to honor her commitment to helping others. Eve’s New Year resolution is to dedicate 8 hours a week to volunteering. She has done far more than this during her reign as Mrs. Nevada United States 2017; this resolution will ensure she is still an active part of her community, continues the momentum she started, and encourages others to lend a helping hand.

Vivian K. Gomez

Vivian K. Gomez is an entrepreneur. She started in the business at 20 and by the time she was 21, was director of her division at a celebrity firm. From there, she took what she learned and in 2011 founded her own branding & media company, The Maven Firm. She is a major partner in the environment conscious, health drink HoneyWater. Fans of the drink include Drake, Austin Mahone, Nicole Murphy and more.

I typically don’t believe that you should wait until New Years to have resolutions or goals, I’m a strong believer that change and action should be taken the minute you feel a spark or the second you understand something needs to change. However, my current to-do list does align with the timing of the New Year, so I guess we could call this a New Years Resolution :).

One of the main things I’d like to do is more efficiently separate work correspondences from personal life correspondences. My goal is to be present in each moment without outside distraction. I believe separating the two will allow me to be more productive. When it’s work time, it’s all work and focus. When it’s personal time, it’s time to recharge and get inspired so that when I do go back to work I’m refreshed and determined!"

Gabby Wallace

Gabby Wallace is an American ESL teacher personality and digital entrepreneur who loves languages & travel. She has a Masters Degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages and developed a following when she started her YouTube channel, Go Natural English, in 2011 from Japan where she was teaching. Now she has 500k+ subscribers, has students from over 134 countries, and is taking the world by storm with her motivational, fun method of language teaching. She can be found traveling the world, doing in-person events with English language learners and collaborating with other language learning YouTubers. She speaks Spanish and Portuguese fluently and is a rising star in Brazil.

My New Year's resolutions include more travel, more language learning, and more fun experiences! I already have a list of countries to visit where I'll do live events with English learners, and at least one is a French-speaking country! When I travel, I really love being able to have conversations in the official local language because it allows me to connect with people better and I think they appreciate it. I started studying French in college but my level is still really low because I never had the chance to immerse myself in the language or travel to a French-speaking place. So, one of my New Year's Resolutions is to finally become fluent in French. As someone who is always busy and traveling with work, it's hard to attend a traditional class that meets at a certain time and place every week. I found out about Lingoda's Language Marathon that includes French as an option and I jumped at the chance to truly immerse myself in the language, improve my skills by a full level in a short time, and prepare for an on-the-ground experience in a French-speaking country in 2018.

Lauryn Evarts

Lauryn Evarts is an influencer & the creative director behind The Skinny Confidential. It represents the movers, the shakers, and the ones who without a doubt want to be the best damn version of themselves. The Skinny Confidential has been featured in SHAPE, Women’s Health Magazine, The Huffington Post, SELF Magazine, & Who What Wear. Since the launch of the brand, it’s evolved into a book, fitness & nutrition eBook, podcast & YouTube channel, Some of Lauryn’s partnerships include collaborations with Nordstrom, TopShop, Free People, SHAPE, Reebok, Nasty Gal, Elizabeth Arden, Show Me Your Mumu, Victoria’s Secret, Skinnygirl, Benefit Cosmetics, Roberto Cavalli, Urban Decay, ViX, Urban Outfitters, & bareMinerals."

To begin the New Year I start by creating a strategic future by design. Rather than set resolutions get specific with thought out, written out steps.

For 2018 I'm focusing on managing my time wisely in order to grow my business.

Creating systems always helps me hit goals. For example, answering emails while I walk on the treadmill allows me to get steps in AND to work at the same time.

Another system I want to implement in the New Year is focus on the right opportunities. Instead of saying yes to everything I am going to guard my time and utilize the word NO.

When you have more time for yourself and self-care it helps you stay inspired, creative and producing valuable content. Meditation is another thing I'm trying to work on too!! Let's hope it's zen, productive year! HA!"

JoJo Romeo

JoJo Romeo is the star in Bravo! TV new show "Real Estate Wars" http://www.bravotv.com/people/jojo-romeo. She's a larger than life TV Personality and Luxury real estate specialist with 500M+ in sales, a mom of five children and Spiritual junkie. An unwavering advocate for her clients, she is known for her unmatched negotiation skills, boundless energy, and involvement in each aspect of every transaction.

"My 2018 New Year's Resolution is to take thirty (30) minutes a day EVERYDAY for myself, by myself…..to be still and present whether that is doing meditation or just being in a mindful moment."

Karen Waldrup

New Orleans native Karen Waldrup is a triple threat musician, songwriter and recording artist known for her thrilling performances and bold style of country music. Waldrup has spent the last few years touring the world performing thousands of shows everywhere from Memphis, TN to Dublin, Ireland and is now a true viral sensation with her social media videos gaining mass appeal and more than 130 million views. Waldrup is featured every week on Country Rebel’s Facebook page’s on their “Waldrup Wednesday.” Waldrup recently won 3 Nashville Independent Music Awards for Best Live Country Performer, Best Video and Best Solo Female Country Artist and she also landed an original song in the motion picture 'Scales: Mermaids are Real'. The video for her 2016 Summer song ""I Got That Kind of Time"" spent 5 weeks at #1 and 12 weeks in the top 5 on CMT. Her “Trashy Crashed the Party” video stayed in the top 3 for 5 weeks straight. Waldrup appeared on Bravo TV’s Platinum Hit with hosts Jewel & Kara Diaguardi, and had music featured on Bravo TV’s reality series My Fab 40. She was a Nashville Rising Star finalist in 2015 and was previously named a GAC Top 25 Songwriter. Karen has been featured on NASCAR ESPN LIVE, the NFL Experience Superbowl XLVII and hundreds of other outlets world wide. Waldrup’s new album Justified is slated for release in early 2018."

My New Year’s resolution is to live a healthier lifestyle and eats lots of fruits and vegetables. I know your mom always says to eat lots of fruits and vegetables so this year I’m going to think about this and do it daily. Eating gluten makes me have less energy and feel very full which makes me tired. As a singer, I need to have as much energy as I can. What will happen this year in my professional career is kinda unknown to me but I do I have a brand new record coming out and I want to be the best possible version of myself. I believe in the trifecta eat healthy, move around daily and sleep at night. I’d like to do all three of those but especially eating right.

In 2018, I want to make an effort to do something nice for another person at least once a day. The other day I was at the dollar store and someone in the band had my wallet. I wanted to buy a $1 item and the gentleman behind me offered to buy it for me. That really opened my eyes and made me want to be a better person on 2018. Imagine a world where everyone was going out of their way for someone once a day. That would light up a town. In my life and music people have been so kind to me and my band and I would like to remember it each day and pay it forward. It can be challenging in our day to day lives to take a moment to do something nice for another person but I’m confident the challenge will be rewarding and fun.

Jordana Abraham

Jordana Abraham is CCO and Co-Founder of Betches, the millennial media company known for creating viral content that says what every female millennial thinks. As head of content, Jordana oversees the @betches Instagram account, which has millions of followers, and leads the charge on creative advertising content. She is also Co-Host of the Betches dating podcast, U Up? With Jared Freid. Jordana has spoken at notable events such as Create & Cultivate and holds a degree in Policy Analysis & Management from Cornell.

New Years Resolution: My New Year’s resolution is to take more breaks from my phone. Running a popular social media account can make you pretty much a slave to your phone, likes, and updates. I’m trying to take a social media detox for at least half a day every week to make sure I’m living in the moment and enjoying the world IRL.

Karina Garcia

"Karina Garcia is a DIY slime and crafting expert with a wildly popular YouTube channel, has her own crafting product line (Craft City) and is considered one of the top 5 most followed DIYers on the internet– it is safe to say Karina is showing no signs of slowing down! After following the advice of her twin sister, Mayra, Karina began her YouTube channel just over two years ago and she has since amassed over 6 million subscribers. Karina has always had a larger than life personality and knows what it takes to entertain an audience. Her passion for crafting initially began from family projects with her five siblings and she has now turned that passion into an empire!"

My New Year's Resolution is to spend more quality time with my friends and family, because I've been traveling a lot this past year. I would also love to keep building my new crafting line, Craft City.

Brian Corsetti

Brian Corsetti is a two time Emmy award-winning television host, world traveler and Land Cruiser restorer. The Florida native, who currently resides in Los Angeles, has interviewed everyone from Larry David to Bruce Willis. He started his Land Cruiser business as just a passion project, which quickly blossomed into a full-blown classic car restoration company.

My New Year's resolution is to take a road trip in a vintage Land Cruiser throughout 3 different countries. The plan is to hit Australia, New Zealand and Canada. I want to meet new people and share my experience growing a business from nothing, hopefully helping them fulfill their dreams as a result.

Nia Faraway

I’m a born and bred Londoner but ethnically half Welsh and South Korean. I studied Medicine with Gastroenterology and Hepatology (gut and liver health) at Imperial College London and retain an interest in areas such as mental health and PCOS. Having eschewed the clinical world, I enjoy a variety of ventures including developing a Personal Care and Wellness Brand, which is on track to launch at the end of 2018.

transport: stop taking uber journeys for 15 min walks because its raining

dating: stop re-subscribing to tinder gold

friendships: actually mean it when i say 'we should catch up'

health: adopt a wholesome lifestyle diet and exercise instead of drinking on an empty stomach, getting a 4am kebab and relying on the nights heels-calf workout

adulting: check my bank balance and get an accountant, instead of waiting for all the cards to decline

life: meditate. learn something new like korean. visit my parents more. But in healthy amounts "

Alexander Cooper

Alexander an actor and producer with numerous projects in various stages of development. He has taken various supporting artist roles in TV and film projects such as The Greatest Living Englishman, Downton Abbey, The Imitation Game, Woman In Gold, The Man Who Knew Infinity and Bastille Day. "Parallel" is his first Producer credit. Some other exciting projects he has in development include "The Decision" a shorter feature film about an army officer who is haunted by a foreign female voice; "The Way To Live" an epic wrestling film and "Sandow" an ambitious feature film project inspired by first British Olympic gold medallist Launceston Elliot and his trainer, legendary circus strongman and founder of bodybuilding Eugen Sandow; which is reminiscent of classic films such as "Chariots of Fire", and "Rocky".

I was on set of Brad Furman's The Infiltrator, in an uncredited role. The lead Bryan Cranston infiltrates Pablo Escobar's blood-soaked drug trafficking scene plaguing the nation in 1985 by posing as slick, money-laundering businessman Bob Musella. It was interesting and memorable when Cranston explained how to create a realistic strangling sequence by controlling the actor's hand strangling you; you strangle yourself with the other actor's hand. That was quite something, and a useful tip that I can relate to; a believable performance is important to me.

Jason Rosell

Jason Rosell is one of the world's premiere lifestyle and wellness experts who has helped 1000's of women & men via social media & TV shows around the globe transform their life and their bodies with his original music 12 minute workout dvd's & fat loss food + fitness programs. His programs have appeared on Steve Harvey, Jillian Michael's, NBC, Women's Health and many more outlets globally. Jason was overweight for more than 20 years and knows what it takes to change mentally and physically.

Just because you are talented or great at the things you do does not mean you will succeed. You have to put yourself out there, knock on doors and put your ego away. Many times, are family or peers will cheer us on how ""how talented we are,"" so we think that alone is good enough and that opportunities will come our way. Never be complacent, never settle! Everyday of your life you must write a list of all the things you want to accomplish that will bring you closer to your goal to make it a reality.

Dr. Josh Axe

Dr. Josh Axe, DNM, DC, CNS, is a doctor of natural medicine, chiropractic physician and clinical nutritionist with a passion to help people get well using food as medicine. He operates one of the world’s largest health websites at DrAxe.com, which has over 14 million visitors a month looking for healthy recipes, herbal remedies, nutrition and fitness advice, and information on essential oils and natural supplements. Dr. Axe is an expert in functional medicine, digestive health and herbal remedies. Dr. Axe founded one of the largest functional medicine clinics in the world, in Nashville, TN, and served as a physician for many professional athletes. He is also the bestselling author of Eat Dirt, co-author of Essential Oils: Ancient Medicine and regular expert on the Dr. Oz show, among others. Dr. Axe co-founded Ancient Nutrition, which provides bone broth protein and certified organic herbal supplements. Between running my business, developing products and delivering high quality content to my audience I've had an insanely busy year (or 3) and have not been able to do a lot of the activities that I love doing which kept me healthy physically and mentally.

My resolution is to make more time for the things that contribute to my overall well-being, so I'm better able to show up for and provide leadership to my business and team. Getting back into outdoor activities such as hiking and paddle-boarding, and engaging in more fitness adventure with my wife (we already have New Zealand on the books!). By making more time for myself, I know in turn I'll be be a more positive influence for my audience and helpful leader for my business.

James Whiteside

Meet James Whiteside, an audacious ballet artist who champions limitless creativity and fearlessness. A principal at American Ballet Theatre, he has been descried as bold, badass, and irreverent—and people LOVE him! While not donning tights as a prince, he may be donning tights as part of the hilarious drag queen posse, The Dairy Queens, or recording a music video as his pop-persona, JB Dubs. He lives in NYC with his famous drag queen boyfriend, MILK (season 6 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race) and has a lot of friends—146,000 to be exact. Born in Fairfield, Connecticut, James Whiteside joined ABT in 2012 as a soloist and was promoted to a principal one season later. Prior to ABT, he danced with Boston Ballet from 2002-2009, moving from the studio company to principal over the 7-year tenure. Throughout his professional career, he has performed the works of Balanchine, Cranko, Kylian, Macmillan, Ratmansky, Tudor, and Tharp, originating roles in Ratmansky’s latest ballet, “Serenade After Plato’s Symposium,” and “Chamber Symphony” for American Ballet Theatre. Whiteside's dance training began at age nine studying jazz at the D'Valda & Sirico Dance Centre and, later, ballet training at the Virginia School of the Arts.

James's resolutions are simple:

1.To eat more Curry Ya (Japanese curry shop on 10th st)

2. Have (even) more sex

3. Give (some of) my money away to charities

4. Make and do as many ballets/dances as possible

5. Be nicer to annoying people

Koka Sexton

Koka Sexton is the former head of social media at LinkedIn and has gained a very large following in the tech space specifically around using social networks to drive revenue.

We can get all caught up connecting with people online from doing collaboration work. or just doing the things on social media that help build your business. Though I have many New Year's resolutions that focus on what I want to do professionally, there is one that I want to make sure I see through the entire year until have it on doing every year.

Once a week I'm going to connect in real life with one of my online connections. Even with the amount of travel that I do on annual basis (This year was over 60k miles), I have connections in just about every city that I travel to. So regardless of where I am every week, I will have one hour or more dedicated meeting someone that I've only been connected to online in real life. Because what's the point of building an online fan base or virtual friends if you don't have the opportunity to meet these people in person."

Karen Yankovich

Karen Yankovich is President of Uplevel Media, a social media marketing agency delivering profitable cutting-edge digital strategies.. Karen is an internationally recognized LinkedIn Evangelist and Social Media Consultant who is an expert at helping businesses use LinkedIn and a range of other social spaces profitably. A popular trainer and international speaker, Karen’s social media advice and expertise can be found in guest contributions to DailyWorth.com, Huffington Post, Social Media Examiner and Career Talk Radio on Sirius XM ."

As a LinkedIn expert with almost 200K followers across platforms, I'm seeing businesses explode with strategic use of video. BUT, did you know that you can use native video on LinkedIn also? You know, the platform where it's easiest to get your next client from? When you record and upload native video (which can be done right in the app) it plays live in the feed and makes you immediately stand out because it's so underutilized. The average LinkedIn user can see thousands of views per video! MY new years resolution is to incorporate at least 2 live videos per week into my LinkedIn marketing and I suggest everyone else do the same!

Farrah Krenek

Twitter Born and raised in NY with Czech background and old euro mannerisms in a time where being “different” wasn’t an option... as hard as I tried, I couldn’t fit in and was outcast by my fellow classmates. I knew I wanted to become something that all women could look at and say “she understands”... “she is our voice”.. and so my journey into becoming an actress and activist began. Finding roles that would take a 6’2 masculine looking woman was nearly non existent.. until one day the casting for a female prison series Orange Is The New Black was born.. the first series that wanted me exactly the way i was. This led me to Nurse Jackie, Law and Order, Sisters, Skeleton Twins and motivational speaking.. I know I’m far from done or even beginning.

People ask me what can they do to help and make a difference. My response always is.. just be you. Give them you.. all of you.. the best of you and the real you. It’s the most beautiful gift you can ever give. I’m not going to treat the New Year as if it were some new beginning and the past never happened. To me I’m going to treat it like I treat each new day and give the best of me... not because it’s a new year... but because the sun has risen once again. Waiting to be better or changing for the better shouldn’t just happen on 1/1... life is happening now... And it’s Gods greatest gift to us all. So what’s my New Years resolution? Treat it and yourself with the same kindness and love and compassion as you would each day. Because each day is special having you in it.. Be thankful for everything always and never take any moment for granted.

Kimia Kalbasi

"Born in Los Angeles, raised in Orange County, schooled in Santa Barbara, worked in SF, and now living it up in NY, Kimia Kalbasi is a blogger, content creator, and influencer who specializes in the world of food, travel, and lifestyle. She is also a freelance journalist and entrepreneur who offers strategic social media services for her clients well. On the daily, she’s constantly on the go whether she’s traveling, checking e-mails on the run or event hopping around the Big Apple. She attends meetings and press events around the city, networking, drafts posts and content, and discovering all of the best places to eat, drink, and be merry at to share with her followers. From unique and tantalizing eateries to hip, trendy shops and rooftop lounges to scenic beaches, she is your ultimate go-to girl for when you don’t know where to go. During her free time, Kimia enjoys spending time with family and friends. Some of her favorite foods include: peanut butter, sweet potato fries, sushi, and dark chocolate. In fact, she adds peanut butter whenever she can whether it’s an acai bowl, a piece of toast, or with yogurt and oatmeal. She also enjoys a glass of red wine (Cabarnet to be exact), gummy bears, hot yoga, green tea, hiking, reading, and writing. Fun fact: When she goes to coffee shops, her “coffee name” is Kim K. to make the barista’s life easier." "

My New Year’s list of resolutions for this year are endless, as everyone else can relate whether it’s becoming organized or hitting the gym or keeping up with current news events. However, my all-time most important hard-hitting resolution is to become present, mindful, and meditate.

Especially in this day and age of information overload and a bombardment of notifications from every social platform out there, will we ever truly be disconnected? Where do we find peace of mind nowadays? Since when did wellness become a luxury when it’s truly a necessity? Particularly as a social media influencer, it’s inevitable to get caught up with your campaigns, your posting schedule, getting tugged left to right between clients and agencies; it’s a nonstop hustle. When is there a chance to inhale and exhale without our phones in sight and providing ourself with untainted clarity?

My resolution is to dedicate time for myself and meditate first thing in the morning everyday for 15 minutes before diving into emails. Also, putting my phone away when I’m with a friend or family member at lunch and fully invest into the conversation. Moreover, instead of feeling shackled to my phone, looking up, taking it all in and answering when I’m in “work mode.”

Considering my lifestyle isn’t a standard 9-6 job and I’m constantly “on” whether it’s with my phone or meeting clients at media events, at the end of the day, my health and well-being come first and we all get so wrapped up that we tend to lose focus on what actually matters. There is a time and place for everything and checking e-mails in the middle of a family dinner reunion is not the time nor place. It’s time to emancipate thyself from thy phone!"

Michaela Alexis

Michaela is an espresso-fueled entrepreneur from Ottawa, Canada, where she currently runs Grade A Digital, a social media management agency. In March 2016, Michaela’s article about landing her dream job went viral on LinkedIn. Since then, she replicated her viral success with multiple career advice articles, updates, photo and video campaigns. Michaela’s articles have been featured and published on CNBC, Success.com, Mashable, and more. Armed with just a tiny dry erase board and writing skills, Michaela has organically built a mega presence on LinkedIn of over 100,000 followers by tackling tough business conversations like failure, harassment, and confidence.

My New Year's Resolution is to support and mentor more women. I recently had a call with a conference producer that told me that "She gets five phone calls a week from men pitching themselves, and only about 2 a YEAR from women". That was so disappointing to hear. In 2018, I want to spend more time lifting other women up. We all benefit from hearing diverse perspectives, and I want to support women to share their voices with the world!

Daniel Doan

With over half a decade of experience doing inbound marketing, user acquisition, social media marketing, and copywriting, I've been described as being one of the top growth marketers in the entertainment software industry. In 2013, I co-founded Black Shell Media, a marketing agency which has helped hundreds of developers and startups with growth, lead generation, and content marketing. I've since grown my combined social media network across all major platforms to over 725,000 followers. I'm also a software developer, game designer, and producer with over 65 commercial game launches under my belt. I'm the lead developer behind the award-winning SanctuaryRPG, the world's first ASCII role-playing game on Steam. My work has been featured in Forbes, IGN, PC Gamer, and many other leading publications."

Here are my New Year's resolutions, in no particular order:

1. Worry less about what other people think of me.

2. Read two marketing books a month.

3. Spend less time looking at trending viral videos.

4. Participate in more volunteering activities.

5. Spend less time on reddit browsing through cat pictures.

6. Become a better public speaker."

Patrick T Cooper

For over 15 years Patrick T Cooper consistently influences fashion, art and entertainment. With an innate creative ability Patrick curates visual imagery that sets trends. An avid romantic of color, texture, layering and travel Patrick mindfully manipulates the intersections creating a culture and lifestyle determined and reinforced with his primary principles: live authentically & celebrate originality.

No matter the trial or the tribulation. My new years resolution is to practice and attitude of gratitude in everything I do. Fashion, travel, lifestyle and luxury mean nothing if you are not grateful for the journey. Sure life can be dense complicated frustrating and own right overwhelming but the opposite of living is dying. So if your are not dying or dead already then you must live it to the MAX. I dont know about you but I am going to live authentically and celebrate originality each and everyday.

Lori Cheek

Architect turned Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of Cheekd— a mobile dating app that makes missed connections obsolete- a Shark Tank Veteran, was recently listed as "The Digital Dating Disruptor" and "One of the Top 10 CEOs to Watch." A University of Kentucky Architectural Graduate, Lori is no longer building structures. She's now building relationships.

My New Year’s Resolution for 2018 is to crack down on the amount of time I spend sifting through, reading and responding to emails. I feel as if I’m missing out on so many opportunities by keeping my head down glued to my screen when the real world is physically passing me by.

Natalia Pardalis

Natalia Pardalis an artist is always trying to express, understand and influence. A popular underground crossover artist - Natalia has released two popular albums and a two fantasy set music videos."

Im all about the hustle - Im goal is to be able to squat 300 pounds. Im currently at almost 200 pounds. 2017 was all about becoming strong both physically and mentally - 2018 is about building on that and adding fun to my life.

Dr. Fran Walfish

Beverly Hills family and relationship psychotherapist, author, The Self-Aware Parent, regular expert child psychologist on The Doctors, CBS TV, and co-star on Sex Box.

New Year's resolutions usually fail because people choose their most challenging issues to overcome - their Achilles heel. These challenging issues may include dieting; ceasing to smoke, drink or use drugs; and change personality characteristics are all issues that require ongoing guidance and support. You can't simply decide to change without a long-term plan and safety net in place. Most people set the resolutions at January 1st and fall off the wagon within the first few weeks of the New Year.

Be sure to put guidelines in place when making New Year's resolutions. These guidelines include:

1. Make a reasonable plan that can be followed without too much trauma. In other words, if you want to lose weight don't decide to go on a juice fast for a month. You will certainly become too hungry, tired, and cranky and fail.

2. Plan for the ""what if's"". Know ahead of time how you will deal with falling off the wagon. For instance, if you cheat on your diet plan how to get back on as quickly as possible. Most people feel one failure as a total loss, and they give up.

3. Create a support system. Find a trusted someone you can talk to and get non-judgmental support from.

Determining what one wants versus what one needs in terms of making resolutions can become complicated. The needs should be pared down to physical and emotional health. For example, if a person continues to have personality clashes with co-workers or family members they may need to list 'Become less critical' on the Need Resolution list. Wants should include luxuries and extras that enhance life but are not necessities. These may be a designer pair of jeans, special handbag, or perfume.

It seems that resolutions can often be rooted in the negative (I'll stop biting my nails, I'll lose weight, I'll stop procrastinating on whatever), whereas a bucket list is all about the positive: We'll go to Costa Rica! I'll learn to kick box! I'll frame all my art! We'll learn to make tofu! Even if some of the things on the list might be a bit mundane (I'll set up a 401K! I'll start brushing my hair!), it's the attitude that makes a difference. These are things we're excited to do this year, things we'll be so proud to have accomplished, things that will make our lives better, more interesting, more stable, more fun.

It is best to have only one big resolution and a couple or few smaller resolutions. Too many biggies will likely overwhelm you. More than one little resolutions give you several opportunities to prevail and feel successful self-esteem.

If the resolution involves another person then it is important for one to be accountable for their resolutions and actions. For instance, if your resolution is to be less openly critical of others and you find yourself still criticizing, you must own up to it and be accountable. This is the first step toward change. However, if you resolution is self-contained, meaning it only affects you, then you are accountable but you must be kind and forgiving to yourself. This is all about developing a more benign Superego. Or in plain English, we must learn to cut ourselves slack and accept ourselves - flaws and all!

It is perfectly okay to not make New Year's resolutions with the caveat and understanding that you are not a loser or failure to not doing so. The fact is that most New Year's resolutions are not adhered to. Most people feel badly when they don't stick to their commitments. But, here is the truth. The unconscious mind always prevails. In other words, the part of the mind that stores desires, wishes, wants, and needs that we are unaware of (without thought) always wins. That means that it doesn't matter what you think you want, the truth of your underlying wants and needs will always happen. So, you may think you want to lose weight when, in fact, what you really want is the cozy, warm, comfort of food. BE HONEST WITH YOURSELF. Take a painful, open look within and discover your own truth. Nurture and respect it.

If you want to try the reward system for sticking to your resolutions, make sure you implement rewards for short-term positive attempts of sticking to your resolutions. Waiting too long for a contingency doesn't work. Give yourself daily or weekly small rewards versus waiting until the end of the month. Do not implement negative reinforcements or punishments. Falling off the wagon is punitive enough. Make it a positive incentive and if you meet with disappointment give yourself a break for being human.

My main message to readers is to acknowledge, validate, and accept ourselves - flaws and all! This is what every child and adult longs for.

Shlomo Zalman Bregman

Shlomo Zalman Bregman is the most followed Rabbi in the world. He is an author, matchmaker, entrepreneur, attorney, YouTuber, and media personality. Shlomo’s energetic and empowering messages currently reach over 350,000 people per week in over 40 countries around the globe. In the business world, Shlomo is the CEO of Bregman Success LLC, which is a popular Sales Training, Marketing, and Social Media Agency located in New York City. Simultaneously, Shlomo also currently manages his own law firm — The Law Offices of Samuel M. Bregman — which specializes in Business Law, Immigration Law, and Litigation. At his core, Shlomo regards himself as a “professional developer of human potential,” and he’s obsessed with adding value to people’s lives and seeing them happy, fulfilled, and enjoying the success they’ve always craved.

My New Year's Resolution is to complete the manuscript of my next book, which is currently more than 50% completed. It's is on the topic of Personal Development and Success -- specifically, the book lays out a step-by-step process on how anyone can reach their ultimate level of greatness and attain unstoppable results in every aspect of their lives!

I'm usually very good at hitting my annual New Year's Resolutions because I tackle them with the following three-pronged approach:

(1) Number one, I am committed to writing down these goals and targets every single morning in a journal. I literally write them down, with pen on paper, 6 days a week. Personally, I don't believe that simply making a mental or written statement -- at the beginning of the calendar year -- is enough to keep your goals fresh and in front of you, and that this is the #1 reason that most people fail miserably with their New Year's Resolutions.

(2) Next, I openly tell anyone who will listen what my goals and targets are, and what I will achieve by the end of the calendar year (ex. end of 2018). In fact, I invite these accountability partners to call me out on it at the end of the year if I come up short!

(3) My third -- and arguably most vital step -- is to undertake titanic action in furtherance of my goals!

Together, I'm confident that the three strategies above will have had the combined effect of continuously reminding me of what I want to accomplish, while also creating a welcome form of external 'pressure' on me which kept me focused. If I can do it, anyone can!"

Katie Willcox

Katie H. Willcox is the founder of Healthy is the New Skinny and CEO of Natural Model Management, the top West Coast modeling agency for models with curves. Using her 13 years of experience in the modeling industry, Willcox strives to change the game of body image by giving people the tools to challenge the beauty ideal implemented by the media. Founded in 2011, Healthy is the New Skinny (HNS) is a social movement that promotes positive body image and lifestyles for women all over the world. Using Healthy is the New Skinny as her platform, Willcox speaks out against harmful beauty standards set by society over time, and encourages people from all world to model healthy body image. As a public speaker, Willcox aims to educate, inform, and empower girls and women to rise up against the social standards of body image and health, teaching them how to protect against it. Willcox has been able to accomplish some amazing feats in the world of business. The modern woman is not one-dimensional and Katie is a living example of a woman creating a life without limitations. "

My New Year's Resolution isn't to celebrate a ""new me""... instead, I want to celebrate me as I am now. I have learned over the years that the belief that I need to alter my physical appearance to have an amazing year or the life I have dreamed of has no merit. So I have decided to change the narrative of my own story and choose gratitude over the dangling carrot of physical perfection. This year I would love to bring that energy and consciousness to all that I do. ""I am enough, I have enough, and what is meant for me will always be meant for me,"" is my new mantra. With this thinking, I can workout and care for my physical body from a place of appreciation and love. I can be a more kind and loving mother because I have that kindness and love within myself. I can be a present partner to my husband because I am secure in myself and our relationship, valuing our time spent together. When it comes to business, I don't have to fear that I am missing out or compare myself to others because I trust that I am being used where I am needed the most and I know that I am capable of creating the life that feels right to me leaving the fear of judgment behind me. It is going to be a great year and even better life.

Levy Jansen

I am a dutch boy who likes modeling a lot. I started my Instagram page at the end of 2015 with 0 followers. My new year resolution back then was to post the stuff I liked and my lifestyle around that. I did that. Since then I gained over 80k followers on Instagram.

My new year resolution for 2018 is definitely posting more pictures and more frequent. Besides posting picture gain weight and muscle. I have always been a bit thin so I want to get rid of that!

Emilia Angergård

My name is Emilia Angergård and I'm a fashion influencer from Sweden. I’m 21 years old and have blogged for 4 years and also have over 250K followers total on my social medias.. On my blog you gonna read about my passion for fashion, lifestyle, beauty, feelings, work, traveling and everything I think about. I always blog about fashion for a good price, that’s why I started this blog. To give people that don’t have the economy inspiration for cheaper fashion. My instagram is the biggest, I have over 70.000 followers there! <3 I am also a model and have done many model jobs, most for fun. I've just started to get to know youtube and hopefully will gain a lot of followers there too as my instagram and blog. ”Fashion may be expansive but style never is” – Emilia Angergård Nominees: – Nominated as ”the fashion blogger of the year”, Finest Awards 2015 – I won the price as ”the fashion blogger of the year” in Blog Awards Örebro, 2016 – Nominated as ”the fashion blogger of the year”, Finest Awards 2016 – Nominated as ”the nordic blogger of the year”, Blog Awards in Finland 2016

Of course I have these kind of basic New Years resolutions as be healthier, do more workouts, be positive etc. haha. But I recently found out what I'm going to focus the most on in 2018 and that's is myself. And with that I mean traveling because I get so happy when I travel. I've been with my boyfriend now for over 1,5 years and he can't travel so much because of his work here in Sweden. So that's why I haven't travel so much either because you know, you want to be with your babe haha. Now I know where we are together and we also bought a new apartment where we going move in to in 2018 and I'm sooo looking forward to it. But I still will travel more, with friends or just some travel friend I'll look for on social media! I'm going to explore and do many trips in 2018!

Rebecca Ruber

Professional actress and model. Has been featured on television shows and feature films and has been the face of several modeling campaigns. When Rebecca isn’t blogging, she is a boxing instructor in NJ. She is currently training for her first fight in 2018. She loves volunteering at animal shelters and using her social media influence to help others.

My New Years resolution is to continue using my social media influence to help others. I am looking to push myself to get myself in the best shape of my life, grow my business and travel the world and live life without a second guess.

Jack Jerry

Jack is a very dedicated, talented, and motivational social media influencer! He has worked very hard to get to where he has and always does what he puts his mind to! He is a talented Model, Actor, & NCAA Gymnast! He has been doing Gymnastics for 5 years and has inspired many young gymnasts in showing that hard work does pay off! He also loves to make people smile and laugh! Whether it’s through his social media or overall happy and positive attitude, Jack really makes an impact and impression on everyone he meets! He strives to be a positive role model for all his followers and loves the opportunities his career in Modeling, Acting, Gymnastics, and Social Media have blessed him with!

For my New Year’s resolution, I think it’s very important to keep taking life day by day and living in the moment because we are only on this world once so enjoy every second of it! I also want to keep inspiring and showing my fans that anything is possible and to follow their dreams! If you have a Dream, go after it because everyone should be able to do what makes them happy. I love what I do and that makes it not feel like a job. Live in the moment, follow your dreams, and hard work pays off! Resolutions are first step in making the game plan that you want to achieve for the new year. So make a game plan and put that into action with everything you got, and I can guarantee that you won’t be disappointed with the outcome!

Kaitlin Marcelo

A little to know about me is that I am currently a model, writer, YouTuber and musician. I take my passions very seriously and thrive to become better at them each and everyday. On top of those talents, I also support many brands and the causes they support. I became a Sand Cloud ambassador awhile back and for every purchase we donate 10% to saving marine life. Pura Vida, Creations for a Cause, and Self-Made are the other brands I represent and each one donates money to different charities too! Being a part of something for me means making a change. This year, I've supported the Ally Coalition in order to help provide services for LGBTQ youth. On the other side of things, I do work a full-time job and attend college. I am working my way to be a nursing assistant so I have more time to help others and be able to achieve my goals and dreams of becoming a touring musician and make more YouTube videos for my beloved fans.

For New Years, I have made quite a few resolutions. One of them includes working hard to come out with a single by the end of January and have an EP out by mid April. Another is to make more YouTube videos instead of coming out with one every other month. Of course working out is on the list for my New Year's resolution because who's doesn't involve getting fit after the holiday feasts? I think a major resolution I am making this New Year is to start performing in front of larger crowds, like music festivals, fairs, bigger venues etc and even collaborating with other artists. As terrifying as it sounds and is, being a musician means the world to me because it's been in my family for ages and you have to start somewhere right? As for a continuing resolution, it's going to be getting my clothing and co-founded beauty/make up line out there. We have just started this journey and for as many times as we've been knocked down, we always get right back up again. I feel like this New Year's, and I know this sounds clique, is really going to be about me and growing, not only as a person, but as a 20 year old entrepreneur. Let's build something great this New Year.

Mariah Dominic

My name is Mariah Dominic, I've been singing since I was 2. My history of living in a abusive home inspired my voice. I would spend hours singing alone when I was depressed or going through something that I really couldn't vent to anyone with words about, because I really couldn't trust anyone. That led me to posting my first singing video, resulting in a YouTube channel with over 1.2 million views and an Instagram account with 38.2k followers ! I'm now working on my own music and I'm excited for what's ahead in the new year ! I love inspiring others to get through things by sharing the things that I've went through in my past! I wouldn't be anywhere if it wasn't for my supporters and I'm extremely grateful!

Every year I would never stick to a New Year's resolution. This year I have definitely changed and grown as a person. I want to do my absolute BEST this year. I'm definitely more motivated than I was compared to the past years due to certain circumstances but I've learned to let go and let God. I've learned that not every situation in your life needs a reaction and that the best reaction is to just be you and not worry about everyone's opinions. People forget we're human sometimes, social media stars get hate just like any other person. I think that it's important that we focus on ourselves and don't stress the little things because the situations we go through in life are never going to last forever.

Joseph Lucido

Joseph Lucido is a full time business strategy consultant who also happens to be a model and menswear influencer with over 120,000 followers on Instagram. He also has a men’s fashion blog, The Consulting Lifestyle, with a monthly readership of over 100,000. Joseph travels all over the US and the world, for work and for play, and tries to stay as stylish as possible while doing so. Along the way, he’s visited over 60 countries and lived and worked abroad as a model for a total of 2 years, appearing in New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and Hong Kong Fashion Week to name a few. But that’s not all! Joseph also interned at the premier men’s fashion magazine, GQ, and is now a GQ and Vogue Insider contributor.

My life is all about balance, mainly balancing my full time professional career with modeling and influencer work. For this coming year, I want to keep my life in balance as much as possible, while still progressing in the things that I love! My new year’s resolution revolves around continued growth, both personally and professionally, while keeping my passions in mind. But what exactly does this mean? Well, one of my first resolutions is to get promoted. I’m coming up on my 2-year work anniversary and for a consultant you typically get promoted once you’ve hit this milestone, so I want to ensure that happens. My next resolution is keep growing as a model and influencer. I don’t necessarily mean just growing in terms of numbers and likes, but instead I want to develop further with the quality of my skills and content that I create. I’m a strong believer that good quality translates into good results and I want to push myself to be more and more creative, which will allow me to keep bringing exciting content to my followers. With that being said, I want to finally get my new website up-and-running and finish up the rebranding that I’ve been doing for my personal brand. This sounds pretty daunting to me at this point, but hey, it’s the age of the side hustle and I want to keep getting better at all the things that I love. If I can achieve this then the balance between the two main parts of my life will be achieved!

Misshattan

Misshattan blends her love for aerial perspectives and exciting destinations with an inspiring sensory experience. After leaving her corporate job in finance to pursue her passion for photography, Misshattan consistently creates inspiring imagery. When it comes to her work, one can expect an intense desire for travel and experiences fused with an essence of serenity amongst adrenaline-inducing perspectives. The Misshattan brand not only provides magnetizing photography; it serves as a mantra for those who have the audacity to pursue their dreams.

CREATE MORE. ENOUGH SAID. :)

Alyssa Mayo

I am Alyssa Mayo. A 22 year old petite Model based in Dallas Texas. I have been published in Gothesque magazine and more to come! I have worked with many photographers on many different types of shoots. As a model who is petite I deal with a stigma with my height. I have been a Model since I was 18 but mentally since I was about 6. I deal with Biploar Disorder untreated because I believe that I’m stronger than that and use it in my art. I have done many runways and have loads of experience. I will be on the front of vogue and Harper Bazaar. I will show people that height means nothing if you work hard and love what you do! I am a full time model as well so I am always fully focused on my dreams and aspirations thanks to an amazing boyfriend and pup.

Over the course of this past year I have learned a lot about being an adult. I moved out into a house for the first time with my boyfriend and my puppy. I learned that not everyone functions the same and how to use that to my advantage. I am a very unorganized and chaotic person but my boyfriend is very organized and put together. This has taught me something very valuable everyone is different and that’s OK. Through learning everything I’ve learned over the past year I’ve decided that my New Year’s resolution is to understand and get to know more people and not judge a book by its cover more so than I already like to believe I did. Everyone has a first impression of someone it’s just how society is. I will not let myself be judge mental because of my height in the industry I’m in I get that judgment all the time and I don’t want other people to feel that way.

Kari Miller

Barbadian beauty Kari Miller is well-known for having positive energy and a timeless beauty that has made her one of the leading models across print, commercial and runway in her island, and by extension the Caribbean. As someone who lived on a small island most of her life, her launch into the world of fashion began in a way that no one could have expected. Fresh on the scene, Kari immediately caught the attention of countless designers and clients, securing multi-year campaigns for American Airlines, Baje International and Whispers On The Riviera at the world famous Port St. Charles. She also walked for Christian Siriano and made an appearance on the hit TV show Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model. In addition to these major accomplishments, Miller was a favorite for many magazines and media outlets, with numerous commercials and an endorsement deal as the face of Express Bikini Barbados under her belt. During this time, Kari discovered her passion for fitness & acting, and an ability to captivate casting directors for film has landed her numerous roles including a lead feature in Sean Paul & Simple Plan’s Summer Paradise music video, and her most recent appearance as lead model for Bamijo by international artist Akin. With a firm foundation in the Caribbean and quite some understanding of the industry, Miller had bigger dreams outside of Barbados and the Caribbean and set her sights on bigger markets, which is when she decided to relocate to Canada and the USA. With 2 successful years at Miami Swim Week, the island girl continues to steal the hearts of designers like Draya's Mint Swim, Baes & Bikinis, KAOHS Swim with a powerful walk and energy. With fitness and health a core element in her life, Kari can often be found working up a sweat in the gym or creating nutritional goodness in the kitchen on her off time. Her vibrant personality and rocking bikini bod has made her one to watch, and her eyes are set on brands such as Victoria's Secret, Nike, Sports Illustrated and H&M.

It's funny I didn't really have a "new years" resolution until this very moment... I am in this transitional period of my life of just seeking greatness no matter when, where, how. My new years resolution is to go forward in 2018 bravely and fearlessly in the pursuit of success and happiness. I want to everyday strive to become the best me I can be, no procrastinating on anything and get more connected to myself and God spiritually. I know it may sound selfish but if we love ourselves to no end and understand that we are all different in this world then we would have so much more respect for those around us.

Cory Wade

Cory Wade is a multi-medium entertainer, most well known for competing and placing third on cycle 20 of America's Next Top Model. Beyond the notoriety garnered through his reality TV stint, Cory Wade is a fiercely talented musician. Drawing inspiration from David Bowie, Prince, Boy George and Grace Jones, Cory's music is pop driven with electro-funk and soul influences. Cory Wade's debut album (independently released August 31st, 2017) was produced by Alan Glass who has produced iconic records from the likes of Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Jennifer Holiday and more!

I have A LOT to work on going into 2018! For starters, I’m going to COMMIT to a healthy diet / workout regimen that will help me get into the best physical shape of my life to date! I also want to open myself up to dating and hopefully finding love! I spent ALL of 2017 single in an effort to rehabilitate myself after a super serious relationship ended. Now I am ready to love and be loved like never before!

D’Juan Woods

D’Juan Woods is a former collegiate wide receiver at Oklahoma State University where he earned a bachelors degree and lead his team to 4 bowl championships. He finished with MVP honors and ended his tenure 3rd all time leading wide receiver in school history. D’Juan went on to play in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars and super bowl champion New Orleans Saints . D’Juan career was cut short due to a severe spinal cord injury that nearly left him paralyzed. Upon Recovery D’Juan brought his sports and coaching knowledge to the realm of personal training and group fitness where he has worked with a spectrum of clients from college and Pro athletes to A-List Celebrities. D’Juan is a Nike Master Trainer and is the Equinox “Prodigy”. Equinox’s premier group fitness instructor.

In 2017 I’ve training over 50 clients and have watched them overcome adversity and reach there fitness goals. In 2018 my resolution is to increase that number 10 fold they online training and raise awareness regarding spinal cord injury’s in the NFL and be a voice for former NFL players who have suffered life changing injuries and who may be struggling with the transition into corporate America.

CMac

CMac is a multifaceted artist from a new generation of social media renaissance people. Originally graduating as a writing and publishing major from an arts school, she still pursues her dream to write for TV as well as earn degrees in forensic psychology for her other passion: rehabilitating youth offenders. Due to her battle with a series of chronic health issues a 9-5 job plus school was not an option thus she found a creative career solution in social media. She began with modeling and writing, to some success, but gained most of her following when Instagram video and vine became popular. Her witty but brutal comedy, freestyles, voiceover work and impressions caught the interest of a diverse audience. Using her platforms as an outlet for all aspects of life we see snippets of everything from glamorous celebrity events to tear-filled conversations about her struggle with depression, creating a fierce and fascinating rollercoaster of content. Between her various pages and that of her marmoset @tobythetinymonkey she has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers and hundreds of millions of views.

New year, new me, right? Except that's never the case, is it? January 1st hits and you're still you. July 1st, still you. Still you, every single day. Why does that need to be a disappointing thing? This idea that we need to overhaul ourselves every year relies on the idea that you feel you need to eliminate the way you already are. "I'm fat so this year I'll go to the gym every other day." And we wonder why people stop in February... I wonder what the effect would be if instead people said "I love myself and want to be healthy, so I'll go to the gym when I want to feel good." Would they make it to March, maybe? Every year my resolution has been to drastically change some fundamental part of myself that I don't like, mostly with the motivation of getting other people to like me. In hindsight it's no wonder all it did was add to the laundry list of things I wanted to change but never could, to the list of reasons why I would never be good enough. And as those lists grew, so did my need for external validation. The less I liked myself, the worse my social media content was. As likes decreased, so did how much I liked myself. It was a fast spiral downward, more like a plummet honestly. I landed face first when I needed 3 surgeries, one of which would leave a very visible scar across my neck. During one surgery someone went into my house and stole my computer/editing equipment. In and out of the hospital and completely out of work I had nothing to do but confront how disappointed I was in myself and my situation. All I did was think of everything I wished I could change. It was like a darkness during the day that kept me from fully waking up and a spotlight at night that kept my mind racing back and forth to every dark corner. I gave up on my page and "maintaining my image" and just opened up about the sad reality I thought no one wanted to see. Turns out, thousands of people were in the same boat. They didn't want me to pretend to be perfect, they wanted what was real. Even though it may not get as many likes as a bikini picture, I feel so much more value in posting something that may only inspire a few people. Not because I've written it for them and their likes are more valuable, but because I've written it for me. I like it, therefore it has value. It's my truth, and I'm proud of how I articulated it. Who cares if my life is not how I want it to be? Who cares if I'm not everything I think I should be? I am not a floundering failure at rock bottom, I'm a badass warrior fighting an uphill battle. Other people don't decide my worth, I do. That's why New Years resolution this year is not about changing who I am, it's about appreciating it. I'm loving me, every talent, every flaw, every success, every failure, all 2018.