5 Reason Why Crypto Might Actually Be Your Best Investment Right Now

I had the pleasure of interviewing Matthew John, founder of CryptoTradersPro.com. Matthew is currently a full-time cryptocurrency trader, advocate, and mentor to others.

How did you first get started in cryptocurrency and Bitcoin?

In May 2016, I attended a Donald Trump rally in southwest Florida. I was blown away by the number of supporters he had and the enthusiasm of the people there. My instinct was to place a bet that Donald Trump would become the President of the United States, so I put my entire paycheck ($500) on it. Fast forward to the election – he won. I turned my one-week paycheck into about $2000.

Like many people, I had heard of Bitcoin every now and then, and I was interested in it; I just didn’t have the extra money to play with it. I decided that my winnings finally gave me a chance to enter the cryptocurrency scene, so in November 2016 I deposited the amount I won into Bitcoin. At the time, Bitcoin was around $700.

After seeing the price double over the next few months, I started doing more research, and opened my eyes to the entire cryptocurrency market. It was as if I just discovered an underground stock market.

So how do you help people?

I just launched a new business that focuses on helping others become successful traders in the cryptocurrency market. A lot of people come into these markets with no real direction, or even idea of how it all works. Crypto Traders Pro aims to educate and mentor people so they, too, can reap the rewards of this emerging market.

Every day I’m working directly with people in my community to look for the next profitable trade, and to help them maximize their profits.

It’s great to be able to work with people around the world, and have a major impact on their lives. So far, Crypto Traders Pro is proving to be a great success for everyone involved.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person you’re grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

Prior to cryptocurrency, in my free time I spent some time day trading stocks. I followed a few traders on Twitter and saw them consistently make $10,000 or more in a single trade.

This inspired me! I knew it was possible, I just had to develop a strategy that worked for me. Out of all the traders I followed through the years, I would say Tim Grittani had the biggest impact on my journey. It took me years to develop a strategy that led me to consistently profit in the markets, thanks in part to Tim and others I followed.

Before I found my footing, I failed, and I failed hard; I lost $2000 on my first ever trade. I spent years learning, mostly through trial and error. What helped me most was my own motivation to be successful at trading.

How have you used your success to help others?

While I enjoy analyzing the cryptocurrency markets, my greatest joy comes from my advice helping others reach financial goals they never dreamed of. I’ve been sharing my analysis in the cryptocurrency markets on Facebook, and my community has grown exponentially within the last few months because of it.

Every day I’m getting messages from members of our Facebook group, or from members in Crypto Traders Pro, sharing their own success stories and thanking me for the part I played in it.

You have experience with both the stock market and cryptocurrency. Why do you think cryptocurrency is the best investment you could make right now?

First, year-to-date growth.

Bitcoin alone has experienced growth this year that cannot be found in any other markets. Over 500,000 Coinbase accounts were created in the last week alone. People from around the world are hearing about bitcoin and getting involved. There is a fixed supply of only 21 million bitcoins. As money flows in, the price will continue to rise.

Second, institutional investors.

With the price increases, cryptocurrency starts to get noticed by large financial institutions with billions of dollars on hand. Many big players will continue to come into the market throughout 2018.

Third, business adoption.

We’re already seeing large companies like Overstock, MoneyGram, Tesla, Newegg, Expedia, and even Disk Network start to accept cryptocurrency. Nowadays, you can even get a BitPay credit card to spend your bitcoin anywhere that accepts Visa. As the cryptocurrency market continues to expand, we should expect to see more expansion to large businesses.

Fourth, elimination of the banks.

You do not need a middle man or a bank to verify a transaction. With blockchain technology, you can transfer money directly from one individual to another. All transactions are recorded and shown transparently on a public ledger.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?