5 Time-Saving Chrome Extensions You Need Today

Browser extensions are used for everything from improving a browser's user interface to blocking advertisements. Google Chrome is now the most-used Web browser, and it also offers a host of useful extensions available on the Chrome Web Store. Here is a list of my top 5 free extensions to hack your online life.
- Pocket - Ever find a cool article you want to read, but just don’t have the time at the moment? Pocket allows you to save the page to view or reference at a later date. Plus you don’t have to be connected to the internet to view your saved pages. This is super helpful for when you are stuck on an airplane looking for anything better than SkyMall to read.
- Shop.co - One major hassle of online shopping is having to register every time you check out from a new site. Shop.co’s Universal Shopping cart solves that problem and also has some cool extra features like automatically finding and applying store coupons to every purchase. The extension is really helpful when you have a number of items to order from all over the web.
- Hover Zoom - There are webpages that may seem interesting but once you click it, it wasn’t what you expected. Take a break from clicking the back arrow this time and use Hover Zoom! This extension allows users to take a sneak peak into what lies behind the link. Take a closer look.
- OneTab - When you’re researching, feeling like a detective on the web, tabs can become cluttered into miniature icons that look exactly the same. For those who like lists, this will be your new best friend. Meet OneTab, a program that will hold all your sites on one page, give you the option to restore or delete all of them at once. Organize everything, just for you.
- StayFocused - We can all readily admit, the web is a beautiful place with bountiful resources. One link can lead to another, one site can have a better price than another, and forums are calling your name. Waking up the next day, you realize your project is due and time has run out! Tough love in extension form, StayFocused, is like no other. Set your own limitations and give yourself a shorter needed break.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS