5 Tricks to lift up your personal brand in 2018

Having a personal brand is pretty awesome. But what if it brings no impact on your individual success and the success of the company?

People are successful in making a personal brand but a few of them have an ‘exceptional’ personal brand. Branding is a journey where you can levitate your brand by simply ‘becoming you’. Yes, we do the same here at ProofHub. By keeping our focus on personal branding, we have reached a step closer where we no longer need to introduce our self.

What are you doing to promote your brand? On the way to success, you may lose track of building your personal brand. However, it is not something that you can do overnight, if you want to stand out, here are some actionable ways to develop your own brand:

1. Influence and engage

Leaders who manage their personal brand well are absolutely in tune with their personal presence and how it influences others. Feel the influential presence of your brand by making the heads turn towards you. Be a better representation of your brand and influence others around you. Continuously encourage innovation to manage your personal brand for all to see. You can grow your engagement on social media, attend events related to your industry, follow self-improvements talks and attend workshops. Share your thoughts by being regular and constantly updating on all your social media profiles. If you want to improve your influence, you need to engage with others as much as possible to form a stronger association.

2. Develop a brand story

Create a strong brand story that indicates your brand and your beliefs. It is a great idea to attract people by storytelling but connect with the right content. What’s in a story though? You can start by writing your past, present and future story. Look around for what obstacles you have overcome, what goals you have achieved and how with time the things have changed? Everything should come naturally and compile everything by being clear to the audience why the company exists. Your brand story can do wonders by sparking ideas for your team and actually improve trust feeling that customers crave.

3. Launch a weekly email newsletter

The newsletter is back in the spotlight because of the reliability of email as a form of engagement with customers. Newsletter is a good method to reach your followers, but there is no use of flooding the inboxes with newsletter if you are not creating a newsletter that people will actually open. Consider these things: suitable visual elements, your workflow, your competition, call-to-action, keep it brief, know your audience and aim for a click. A presentable email newsletter launched weekly or monthly will create a bond with your audience and customers and you can build a strong personal brand.

4. Twitter Chats

Twitter chats are a great way to engage your audience and a necessary part of digital marketers. ProofHub twitter chat conducted weekly and is helping us reach a wider audience. You need to make a commitment when running a Twitter chat as it takes a lot of time, effort and consistency. As Twitter is a conversational platform, you can share your brand’s story to get on the radar of people. Choose a relevant topic for your Twitter chat for discussion and choose a convenient time for you and your followers. More participants, more audience, will help you create brand awareness.

5. Start a weekly podcast

When it comes to personal brand and business growth, the world of podcasts can be used to deliver free content that will help in moving the needle. Several entrepreneurs have built massive podcast audience that has really helped them strengthen their personal brands. Get your podcast listeners by building a powerful podcast with essential elements like clear value proposition, well-defined audience, compelling brand slogan and an engaging headshot. Get your name in front of an audience and convert them into paid customers.

These unconventional ways of building a personal brand will provide real value to your community. Personal branding should be taken seriously for 2018 and years to come. Do something remarkable for your brand!

