5 Ways To Improve Yourself In 2018 & Create A Meaningful Life

We've heard it all before, a new year and new me. We acquire new hobbies, desires, and outlooks which we hope will shape our year ahead. Not to mention it's tough to make these wishes come true.

Research says it takes approximately 66 or more days for a new habit to form and from there requires regular planning, commitment, and energy to see this through. Setting goals for yourself is the perfect way to ensure you are setting a high probability success rate.

People are different, alike with their desires, whether it's losing weight, buying that dream car or finding your perfect match. The end goal is always easier to see from a distance, and understanding that we are the only variable standing in our way is the most important thing to learn. So it's just one of the many reasons setting yourself clear and attainable goals is the surest way to see it through to 2018 and beyond.

Being the only variable in the equation means that everything is within our reach, it might take longer than one year for your private jet, but for the less extravagant readers, a pat on the back is more than enough to put a smile on our faces. With that in mind, we have listed seven things to kickstart your 2018 with a bang and celebrate the good times;

Do Gardening Or Grow A Plant - If you are fortunate enough to have some garden or spare space, then plant a tree and let it grow throughout the year. Look after it, treasure it and bear the fruits throughout the year. It's a simple trick to make you more switched on. Watching something grow, is like looking in the mirror. So start to grow with your fruits, and you will enjoy it. A recent study by Nature suggests that there are over 450 petagrams (1 petagram = 1,000,000,000,000 kilograms) of carbon in plants, with humans reducing this biomass by over 50% from 916 pentagrams. So be nice.

Mind/Body/Spirit - I won't go all macho on you, but quite the opposite and remind you to always be in contact with your body and your feelings. Do what feels right, and do something good for someone and in return, you will get something back. Looking after the mind is the most important things we can do in today's society, with social media notifications from friends or family, advertising and busy schedules can bring us down so don't forget to switch off. You've earned it. Go to the library today itself and get some books, take a stroll in the park and enjoy some nature.

Consumption, Consumption - Not the usual new year diet talk but more of our personal energy consumption and the footprint we leave behind us. From putting your litter in the bin, picking up your dog mess or clearing the rubbish before we need to. Our energy consumption often defines the type of person we are, so stay thoughtful of your energy. If you are willing to go all out, then get yourself a solar pack. You can use the National Geographic household energy consumption guide to see your households footprint with some suggestions and tips on how to reduce this.

Frugal Living - We're not getting any younger with time. There is nobody who can say that the work is not stressful. But in the end, life is beautiful and you need to learn to embrace that beauty. There is no need for you to waste a lot of money to enjoy and have fun. If you're an online shopping addict, consider using coupon sites like Retailmenot or Coupons24hrs to enjoy the fruits of your labor with the use of promotions throughout the year. If you can't resist your temptation, then at least be sure you are getting a good deal.

Write A Diary - It's a new habit of mine, after getting fed up with pages of notes here there and everywhere. Journals help us express ourselves, and holding our thoughts.

Sigmund Freud once said “Unexpressed emotions won't die ever. They are just buried alive and will definitely come forth later in uglier ways.” which still lives on today. So don't be shy. Go out and know your thoughts. Remember - what can be measured, can be improved.