PARENTS
10/19/2017 12:11 pm ET

50 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Their Miscarriages

These public figures spoke out and showed other women they're not alone.

By Caroline Bologna

At least 10 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to estimates from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Mayo Clinic. But one 2015 survey found that 55 percent of responders believe miscarriage is “uncommon.” 

Another study showed that 40 percent of participants who had experienced pregnancy loss said they felt very alone in the aftermath.

In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we looked at the public figures who have shared their own stories of loss to comfort and support other women going through this painful experience. 

Here are 50 celebrities who have opened up about their miscarriages. 

  • 1 Pink
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    Pink revealed she was pregnant with her daughter during a 2010 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The singer said she delayed making the announcement because of her experience with pregnancy loss.

    "I didn't want to talk about it because I was just really nervous, and I have had a miscarriage before," she said.
  • 2 Gwyneth Paltrow
    Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
    In 2013, Gwyneth Paltrow told the Daily Mail's You magazine that she experienced pregnancy loss after having her two children. 

    Discussing her children's requests for a new baby sibling, the actress said, "I had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn’t work out and I nearly died. So I am like, 'Are we good here or should we go back and try again?'"
  • 3 Gabrielle Union
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Gabrielle Union revealed she's suffered "eight or nine" miscarriages in her book, We're Going to Need More Wine.

    “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant," she wrote. "I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”
  • 4 Beyoncé
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Beyoncé spoke publicly about the miscarriage she suffered before becoming pregnant with Blue Ivy in her 2013 HBO special, "Life is But a Dream." The singer described her experience as "the saddest thing I've ever been through."

    That same year, she explained why she chose to share her story during an interview with Oprah. "There are so many couples that go through that and it was a big part of my story," Beyoncé said. "It's one of the reasons I did not share I was pregnant the second time, because you don't know what's going to happen. And that was hard, because all of my family and my friends knew and we celebrated. It was hard."
  • 5 Courteney Cox
    Lionel Hahn/ABACA USA
    Like her famous onscreen character Monica, Courteney Cox also struggled with fertility issues. The actress had multiple miscarriages before giving birth to her daughter Coco. "I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them," she told People magazine in 2004.

    That same year, Cox told NBC News that her struggles sometimes made it very challenging to do her job and make people laugh. "I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel was giving birth," she said. "It was like that same time. Oh, my God, it was terrible having to be funny."
  • 6 Nicole Kidman
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    In 2007, Nicole Kidman opened up about her early struggles to become a parent with Tom Cruise in an interview with Vanity Fair.

    "From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies," she said. "And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that's when we would adopt Bella."
  • 7 Céline Dion
    Jason Merritt/Getty Images
    In 2009, Céline Dion spoke with "Access Hollywood" about trying to have a second child with husband Rene Angelil.

    The singer said she had been pregnant for a few days, but "it didn't stay." In an interview with Oprah, the singer maintained a positive attitude about the experience: "It’s life, you know? A lot of people go through this. We tried four times to have a child. We’re still trying. We’re on the fifth try, and I’ll tell you, if five is my lucky number, this fifth try has got to come in."
  • 8 Halsey
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
    The singer revealed to Rolling Stone that she got pregnant on tour and later suffered a miscarriage.

    “I beat myself up for it because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living,” she said. “I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was fucking overworked — in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the fuck down.” 
  • 9 Mariah Carey
    Valerie Macon/Getty Images
    While pregnant with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in 2010, Mariah Carey told "Access Hollywood" that her first pregnancy with Nick Cannon had ended in miscarriage. 

    "It kind of shook us both and took us to a place that was really dark and difficult," she said.
  • 10 Kathie Lee Gifford
    Charles Sykes/AP
    In 1992, Kathie Lee Gifford told her audience on “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” that she had recently lost a baby.

    "Until you experience [a miscarriage] yourself, you really don't understand the heartbreak of it," she said.
  • 11 Melissa Rauch
    Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images
    The "Big Bang Theory" actress announced her pregnancy alongside a painful recollection of a past miscarriage in a Glamour essay. 

    ″‘Miscarriage’ by the way, deserves to be ranked as one of the worst, most blame-inducing medical terms ever,” she wrote. “To me, it immediately conjures up an implication that it was the woman’s fault, like she somehow ‘mishandled the carrying of this baby.’ F that so hard, right in its patriarchal nut-sack.”
  • 12 Jaime King
    AJM/EMPICS Entertainment
    In July 2014, Jaime King revealed in an Instagram post that she had five miscarriages. Speaking to People about her infertility issues, she said, "I was hiding what I was going through for so long, and I hear about so many women going through what I went through. If I’m open about it, hopefully it won’t be so taboo to talk about it.”
  • 13 Lisa Ling
    Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
    During a 2010 episode of "The View," Lisa Ling spoke about her first pregnancy, which ended in miscarriage. "I felt more like a failure than I'd felt in a very long time," she said. 

    "We actually [hadn't] been trying that long," she added. "I don't know that I took it as seriously as I should have because it happened so fast. But then when I heard the doctor say there was no heartbeat it was like bam, like a knife through the heart."
  • 14 Brooke Shields
    Desiree Navarro/Getty Images
    Brooke Shields wrote about her miscarriage in her 2006 memoir, Down Came the Rain. The actress learned the news right before she was set to go onstage for a performance with Kermit the Frog. 

    In a 2003 interview with People, the actress reflected on the experience. "We were crushed," she said. "Up till then, I thought simply because it was time and I wanted to have a baby, it would work."
  • 15 Whitney Houston
    Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
    Whitney Houston suffered multiple miscarriages in her life. During a 1993 interview with Barbara Walters, she said she had a miscarriage while filming "The Bodyguard."

    "It was very painful, emotionally and physically," Houston said. "I was back on the set the next day. And it's over. But I had Bobbi Kristina one year later, and I am blessed."
  • 16 Kirstie Alley
    John Parra/Getty Images
    In her 2012 memoir, The Art of Men, actress Kirstie Alley opened up about her miscarriage, an experience she said led to her weight gain.

    "When the baby was gone, I just didn’t really get over it. Neither did my body," she wrote. "I so thoroughly convinced my body that it was still pregnant after nine months that I had milk coming from my breasts. I was still fat, I was still grieving, and I had just been told it was very possible I would never be able to have children. Fat, childless, with little hope for any future children ... that’s when I began to get fat."
  • 17 Lily Allen
    Ian West/PA Archive
    Lily Allen has been very open about her experiences with pregnancy and infant loss. The singer revealed in 2015 that her new song "Something's Not Right" was written in memory of her stillborn son, whom she delivered in 2010 -- two years after she had a miscarriage.

    "It was a really long battle, and I think that kind of thing changes a person," Allen said of the experiences in her 2011 documentary.

    The singer has also encouraged her fans to donate to Sands, an organization that supports families affected by infant loss and funds research to help prevent future occurrences.
  • 18 Joan Rivers
    Evan Agostini/AP
    Joan Rivers dealt with fertility issues and struggled to get pregnant after having her daughter, Melissa. She opened up about her experience in a 1993 interview with People

    “I wish I had had 10 children,” Rivers said. “After Missy, I had two miscarriages and a tubular pregnancy. Not having more is my only regret in life. We were going to adopt, and then Edgar changed his mind. I worry now because there’s nobody for Missy. When the chips are down, the only one who will take you in is a relative.”
  • 19 Tori Amos
    SGranitz/Getty Images
    In a 1998 interview with canoe.ca, Tori Amos talked about her miscarriage and how it inspired her music. "I went through a lot of different feelings after the miscarriage -- you go through everything possible," she said.

    "You question what is fair, you get angry with the spirit for not wanting to come, you keep asking why," she added. "And then, as I was going through the anger and the sorrow and the why, the songs started to come."
  • 20 Ashley Williams
    Evan Agostini/AP
    In September 2016, Ashley Williams wrote a powerful essay about her miscarriage for the Human Development Project.

    The actress shared the details of her experience and urged other women who have been through the same thing to feel more comfortable talking about it.

    “Why don’t we talk about it?" she wrote. "Why was I feeling embarrassed, broken, like a walking wound?”
  • 21 Giuliana Rancic
    JB Lacroix/Getty Images
    In 2010, Giuliana Rancic suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks. "I was angry at life and at God," she told People. 

    The talk show host said she wanted to share her fertility struggles with others. "Hopefully we can help people understand that there's nothing to be ashamed of," she said. "It's such a taboo subject, but it's a very common problem."
  • 22 Leandra Medine
    Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images
    Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine opened up about her miscarriage in an essay titled “The Baby I Lost, the Person I’m Finding."

    “It is pain I don’t wish upon Hitler’s most devout follower,” she wrote. “It felt impossible to deal with emotionally, but even harder to try and suppress, which I so wanted to."
  • 23 Nancy Kerrigan
    David Livingston via Getty Images
    During her time on "Dancing with the Stars," the former Olympian tearfully shared her long journey to becoming a mother of three, revealing that she suffered six miscarriages over the course of a few short years.

    “Once, the pregnancy was far enough along that we actually told our son and he was so excited,” Kerrigan said. “How do you explain [a miscarriage] to a little kid? Having to tell them that it was now gone and they had to take it out? He asked why and we had to explain, ‘Because it’s dead. It’s not alive anymore.’ That was awful.”
  • 24 Wendy Williams
    AJM/EMPICS Entertainment
    During the PBS special "American Masters: The Women’s List," Wendy Williams said she "fought tooth and nail to be a mother."

    “I suffered several miscarriages including two at five months," the talk show host said in the 2015 special. "That’s when you have the clothes already picked out, the nursery is already painted. They ask you do you want a funeral or do you want the cremation.”

    Williams, who has one son, added, “We went through that not once but twice, me and my husband. So our Kevin is a hard-won child. I would’ve loved to have had more children but I don’t want to test my blessing.”
  • 25 Jane Seymour
    Brad Barket/Getty Images
    Jane Seymour told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2007 that she had once suffered a miscarriage at work.

    "I actually lost a pregnancy live on television, announcing the Rose Parade, but nobody knew at the time," she said.
  • 26 Eva Amurri Martino
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
    In August 2015, Eva Amurri Martino revealed she had suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks in a heartfelt post for her blog Happily Eva After.

    "I am sharing in the hopes that we can be a light for people going through similar circumstances, and to remind myself and others that there is no shame in voicing our heartbreaks and allowing others to comfort us," she wrote.

    "What was so shocking to me is how common miscarriages are, versus how little I hear them talked about," she continued. "I'm not sure if this is because people are ashamed to suffer this loss, or whether the loss is simply too painful to share (I can see how this could be the case also)."
  • 27 Christie Brinkley
    Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images
    In a 1998 interview with Good Housekeeping, Christie Brinkley opened up about her three miscarriages. "After the first miscarriage, I tried to take the attitude that it was my body's way of telling me that this pregnancy wasn't meant to be, and that it was better for everybody," she said.

    "But after the second one, it was really devastating. Four months is a lot of living with that little life in you -- thinking about it, eating right for it, nurturing it and all of a sudden, it dies."
  • 28 Tamar Braxton
    CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images
    During an emotional episode of “Braxton Family Values,” the 40-year-old singer opened up about her miscarriage experience.

    “I didn’t know how I was going to get out of my bed for a couple weeks,” Braxton said. “But you just do, you know? The same choice you make to be courageous and go through this process is the same choice to get up and keep going."
  • 29 Loni Love
    Amanda Edwards via Getty Images
    Comedian and talk show host Loni Love opened up about the surprise pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage she experienced in her 20s during a poignant moment on “The Real.”

    “I just never wanted that feeling again, because I was always afraid," she said. "I had so much love for that baby. ... That’s why I don’t take it lightly. After that, I made sure that I would never get pregnant again, because I didn’t want to have to go through that. I felt like it was a person that I was letting down.”
  • 30 Ali Wong
    Amanda Edwards via Getty Images
    In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Ali Wong spoke about miscarrying twins and why she's turned that experience into part of her comedy routine.

    "It really helped me when I had a miscarriage to talk to other women and hear that they’d been through it, too," she said. "It’s one thing to hear the statistics but it’s another to put faces to the numbers so you stop feeling like it’s your fault."

    She added, "I think that’s one of the reasons women don’t tell people when they’ve had a miscarriage -- they think it’s their fault. I remember I worried what my in-laws would think, which is so crazy. I thought they’d think their son had married a terrible person."

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Caroline Bologna
Parents Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pregnancy Diseases And Conditions Miscarriage
50 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Their Miscarriages

CONVERSATIONS