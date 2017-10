50 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Their Miscarriages

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

In 2013, Lela Rochon told Mocha Manual about a traumatic loss she experienced five months into her pregnancy. "Losing a child changes everything you feel and do from there," she said. "After that, the next pregnancy was pins and needles for me and everyone around me. Anytime relatives received a late-night phone call, they worried I had bad news ... Probably the biggest problem was me. You always feel that it is your fault when something happens."She added, "I know everybody’s situation is different, but I also think you never truly get over that kind of loss and you never trust your body again until you see a healthy child come. When my daughter came and she was healthy and happy, it made everything OK.”