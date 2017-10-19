50 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Their Miscarriages

At least 10 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to estimates from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Mayo Clinic. But one 2015 survey found that 55 percent of responders believe miscarriage is “uncommon.”
Another study showed that 40 percent of participants who had experienced pregnancy loss said they felt very alone in the aftermath.
In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we looked at the public figures who have shared their own stories of loss to comfort and support other women going through this painful experience.
Here are 50 celebrities who have opened up about their miscarriages.
