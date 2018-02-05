Actress Arielle Kebbel’s sister has been missing for days, and she’s asking people on social media to help in the search.

Kebbel, who’s starred in TV series like “Unreal,” “Ballers” and “Vampire Diaries,” is trying to locate Julia Kebbel, who apparently was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles walking her chocolate Labrador.

The actress took to Instagram last week to alert her followers and provide photos and details about her sister’s disappearance.

“ALERT. My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. She was last seen in silver lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18,” the star wrote.

People reported there was a fire in Julia Kebbel’s apartment the day she went missing.

Arielle Kebbel later posted a missing persons flyer with her sister’s description.

“She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol with a key and the words promise on one forearm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other,” the flyer says.

Kebbel encouraged fans to contact either her or the police with any relevant information.

“Please share this info with anyone and everyone,” she said.

Famous friends of the actress, including Amy Schumer, Shiri Appleby and Odette Annable, have joined in on the search, sharing the post on their own accounts and writing heartfelt messages.

“Arielle Kebbel, a cast mate from Life Unexpected and UnReal, is in need of our help. Her sister is missing. Please read below, take a look at the photos and if you see or hear anything, please reach out,” Appleby wrote on Instagram.