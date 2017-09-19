PARENTING
56 Photos That Show What Motherhood Looks Like Around The World

People across the globe photographed what "mum" means to them.
By Caroline Bologna

A lovely photo series is giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of mothers around the world. 

The “Mums of the World” project is the brainchild of the doll stroller company Play Like Mum. They commissioned 56 individuals from 55 different countries and territories to take a candid photo that represents what “mum” means to them. 

“We wanted to shine a light on motherhood through those who love them and respect them,” Play Like Mum founder Andrew Coplestone told HuffPost. “Some were the photographers’ own mothers, some were their partners, their friends or even themselves.”

As the photos show, different countries have their own cultures, traditions and living conditions, but mothers are united by the same thing: love for their children.

“The project was something special, and it was amazing to connect with so many individuals from different cultures,” said Coplestone. “It’s evident from our conversations that the mother holds many families together and works the hardest of any member of the family. The stories we were told are simply beautiful and we’re happy to share them with the world!”

  • Jamaica
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • China
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Peru
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Ireland
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Morocco
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Mexico
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Egypt
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Belize
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Romania
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Bangladesh
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Guam
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Macedonia
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Germany
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Hong Kong
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Armenia
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Uzbekistan
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • India
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Ukraine
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Greece
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Kenya
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Australia
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Thailand
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • United States (Arizona)
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Mauritius
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Laos
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Slovenia
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • United Kingdom
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Cyprus
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Tunisia
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
  • Venezuela
    Courtesy of Play Like Mum
