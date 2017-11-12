6 Amazing Pursuits for Retiring Boomers

Gone are the days of sitting around a pool all day playing cards when you retire. If you are fortunate enough to be able to retire and now have the time to pursue things you never did before, there’s a wonderful world of possibilities waiting for you. Here are some of the adventures my friends and I have already started.

WRITING: These days, you don’t need an agent or a lot of money to publish your book. When I was in college, I remember one of my writing professors telling me I should consider writing as a profession. I completely ignored his advice and wound up in the magazine advertising business. Throughout the years, I wrote short stories in a journal just for myself and had a million ideas for novels but never the time to write them. Now I do. This past week, I submitted my first novel on Kindle Scout, called Broken Hearts Have Thorns. KindleScout is sort of like an American Idol for novelists. Your book goes up for 30 days and people nominate you for publication. If you get enough nominations and the folks at Kindle Scout think your manuscript is good enough, KindleScout will actually publish your book. If you don’t get the nod from the Scout, you can still publish yourself on Amazon and any books that sell you split the profits with Amazon.

ART: A few of my friends decided to get their hands dirty. No artistic talent? I don’t have any either but that hasn’t stopped me from buying some canvasses and spending hours creating my acrylic paint masterpieces. Are they any good? Not really. But it doesn’t matter. I’ve taken a few classes and am tapping into a whole new part of myself. Will I ever sell one of my paintings or win an art exhibit. Doubtful. But that’s okay. The national arts and crafts retailer, Michael’s has a very comprehensive site with all sorts of ideas. If painting doesn’t speak to you, how about crafts. My sister-in-law is into making wreaths. Don’t like wreaths? Try knitting or jewelry making or scrapbooking. Go to an arts and crafts store and just walk the isles. You will be amazed at all the things there are to do. These activities engage your brain’s creativity and force you to use small motor coordination. All good.

VOLUNTEER: The fastest way to feel good and remain relevant is to help others or make a difference to a cause that matters to you. Think about your passions or what subjects interest you. Politics got you nutty this year? Go volunteer at the local Democratic or Republican headquarters. They would love your help and you can be a force for change. Love dogs? Go work for an animal rescue or volunteer to just walk dogs at a shelter once a week. Think our veterans deserve more? There are loads of things you can do at VA hospitals. You can read to veterans or raise money to help those with PTSD get back on their feet. Like science? One of my friends in Florida was always fascinated by the ocean and now she is a guide at Boca Raton’s Gumbo Limbo sea turtle preserve where she teaches visitors about sea turtles and the local efforts to protect them. I have another friend in California who is going to work with people in prisons. There are a million opportunities out there. Try one. What if you don’t like it? Try something else. Eventually you’ll find one that fits you like a glove.

EXERCISE: You know what they say, if you don’t use it you’ll lose it. It’s true. Just because you’re older doesn’t mean you get to stop moving. You haven’t been moving your body that much for the last thirty years? Not a good enough excuse, now you have the time to get good at something. Some sports are harder on the body than others. For many of us, running is too rough on the knees but there are loads of other things you can do. Biking is a great activity because it raises your heart rate, burns calories and requires you to balance, something we all need to make sure we do. Want to make friends and exercise at the same time look for a MeetUp in your area. MeetUp is an online platform that lists local groups in every imaginable category. There are walking Meet ups and yoga Meet ups, just about anything you can think of. Keep moving.

LEARN: Curious about archaeology? Take a class. Wished you took French in high school? Start now. Think glass blowing is cool. There’s a class for that, too. All over the country there are programs set up for Life Long Learners. Both local colleges, adult education and your local library provide excellent access to lectures and classes. In fact, many states provide free or extremely reduced college courses for people of a certain age. Why not learn something new? Your friends will thank you.

TRAVEL: If you can afford to do it, see the world. Find out what make people in Chile or New Zealand tick. Be mindful of an older physicality. Make a list of the places you’d like to go. Rank them in order of physical difficulty. You aren’t getting younger so don’t put climbing Mt. Everest at the tail end of your list. You may not be able to get to the summit when you’re 87. I’ve got Machu Picchu in Peru and a Safari in Tanzania on my list. Save the river cruises for when your older and won’t feel like climbing or zip-lining through a jungle. Another idea is to combine volunteering with travel. My husband and I are planning to do something like that next year. There are loads of volunteer opportunities both within the United States and abroad.