6 Free Tools to Help You Write Better Content this New Year

Content marketing is changing. As more people start blogs, you have to step up your quality and give people what they want when they want it.

Here are a few free tools to help you brainstorm topics and headlines to stand out amongst the crowd this year.

Content marketing is all about providing information and answering questions. When a user searches for something on Google, they initially intend to find more information on a topic or a question. This is why Quora is one of the best tools you can use to create effective blog post ideas that get more attention on Google.

Quora is a question-and-answer site that’s filled with questions commonly asked by people from around the world. The site consists of all kinds of topics from blogging to marketing, small business, eCommerce, and more. You will be able to find thousands of questions and answers related to any industry and use them to come up with blog topics of your own.

For example, if you’re blogging about eCommerce, you can browse the main eCommerce category on Quora to find more than 100k questions. Then you can use one of the questions to create your own unique topic. Like “How To Make Money Online Without Freelancing Or Selling A Product.”

Feedly is a tool that allows you to subscribe to your favorite blogs and read their latest blog posts from one place. Feedly is also a useful place to explore blog topics to brainstorm ideas for your next post.

Feedly has a powerful search engine that lets you explore blogs already on your reading list or other blogs in the database to find content related to specific keywords. Then you can browse different blogs to find topics related to your search.

Optimizing your blog posts for keywords is an important part of creating content that ranks well on Google. This tool will make that job much easier for you. Moz Keyword Explorer doubles as both a keyword research tool and a content idea generator.

Using the tool you can search for a keyword to analyze it for monthly search volumes, ranking difficulty, and get more insights into specific keywords and search phrases.

Then, you can switch to the keyword suggestions tab to find related keywords ideas you can use to generate content topics. Keep in mind that this tool limits your search to only 20 free queries per month.

If you don’t have time to do extensive research and would rather have a tool that generates quick blog ideas for you, then this is the tool you need. Generating blog ideas doesn’t get any simpler than HubSpot’s Blog Idea Generator.

Using this tool, you can instantly generate blog topic ideas by entering a few nouns into the tool. The tool will then generate 5 different topics you can blog about throughout the week. Of course, you’ll need to optimize the topics a little to fit your blog.

This free tool works similar to the HubSpot blog idea generator. All you have to do is enter a keyword into the tool and it will generate a title for you. Then you can keep hitting refresh to create as many blog topics as you want.

This tool only gives you templates and ideas for creating your own blog topics. So, use it to come up with ways to create blog posts, but tinker with the titles to make them more relevant and effective.

This is another quick blog idea generation tool that’s designed specifically to kill writer’s block. The tool work’s similar to the previous tools on the list by generating blog topic ideas based on a keyword.

But, it has a special feature that allows you to instantly search your generated blog idea on Google. This saves you the trouble of having to copy-paste the title on Google by yourself and quickly figure out if that topic has already been covered by another blog or what kind of competition you have for the same blog topic.

Over To You

Try using a combination of these tools to get better topic ideas. For example, you can get a topic from Quora and search it on Feedly to find alternative and more effective blog topic ideas.

The key to beating writer’s block is simply to keep writing and, before you know it, you will back in your flow. These tools will certainly help you get there.