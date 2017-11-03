6 Startup Podcasts Share E-commerce Strategies

Can you still build e-commerce companies? Yes, niche e-commerce can still work, but you must differentiate. Entrepreneurs interested to learn how e-commerce and online startups are succeeding today should listen to these 30-minute podcast interviews with six startup founders who have managed to build quite profitable businesses.

Tom Fallenstein, President and CEO of Fun.com – Tom has built a niche e-commerce company up to $55 Million in revenue with no outside funding from rural Minnesota. He discusses his organic growth strategies, and how his company has impacted a rural eco-system profoundly by creating a large number of jobs.

Eyal Levy, Co-founder and CEO of Yogibo – Eyal shares his lessons from the trenches building a niche online-offline brand that started with a set of bean bags. It’s a charming and very informative interview.

Dan Dillon, Owner at CleanItSupply.com – Dan shared his wonderful story of building a niche e-commerce business with just $50,000 of personal money to $11 million in annual revenue in 2016.

Ricky Joshi, Co-founder at Saatva – Ricky shares the story of growing his company from 0 to over $150 million in seven years. This is pretty much venture-scale growth. The best part of the story is that the company has raised no VC money at all. Wonderful conversation about a capital-efficient, deeply disciplined company.

Shaul Weisband, Co-Founder and CMO of Jifiti – Shaul shares his journey and talks about the pivot that his company made early on and its impact on the investors.