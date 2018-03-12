6th Grader Writes Heartbreaking Will In Case Of School Shooting

Javon Davies, a sixth grader from Alabama, wrote a will to his best friend “just in case” he dies in a school shooting.

“I could not believe it,” Davies’ mother, Mariama, told CBS News. “My child, he’s in the sixth grade, like, this is not something he should be thinking about.”

Javon and his best friend, Cameron, wrote letters to one another, each listing what they would leave the other if they died at school. Javon’s will to his friend included his PlayStation 4, all the games that go with it and his cat.

He said he wrote the letter “just in case something happened to one of us because some kids get rowdy up and might end up getting somebody shot or something.”

According to CBS News, Javon’s middle school recently received a threat, which his mother believes is what prompted her son to write his will.

At the end of his letter, Javon wrote a heartfelt thank you to his family: “Dear family, I love you all. You gave me the clothes on my back and you stuck with me all the time. Love, Javon.”

The sixth grader did not seem rattled when he talked with CBS.

“I know it’s gonna be OK because God got me in his hands,” he said.