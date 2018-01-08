WOMEN
Here’s What You Should Know About The 8 Activists Who Went To The Golden Globes

These women's work goes far beyond the scope of an awards ceremony.

By Kimberly Yam and Alanna Vagianos
Women in Hollywood made headlines on Sunday at this year’s Golden Globes awards ceremony for their participation in the Time’s Up initiative, which created a legal defense fund to assist less-privileged women fighting sexual misconduct.

But activists who accompanied some of them to the awards show are the ones who have worked tirelessly in the name of women’s rights for years.

Against the backdrop of the flood of harassment and assault allegations against powerful men in the industry, eight actresses attended the awards show with notable advocates on the issue, explaining in a joint statement that the “goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions.”

The activists included “Me Too” movement founder Tarana Burke and labor rights activist Ai-jen Poo, among others. Their work ― which goes far beyond the scope of an awards ceremony ― highlights the ways feminism intersects with race, sexual orientation and a variety of other issues.

Check out their stories below.

  • 1 Rosa Clemente with actress Susan Sarandon
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    Rosa Clemente, who attended the Golden Globes with Susan Sarandon, is an activist and independent journalist focusing on issues affecting black and Latinx communities. She’s the president and founder of Know Thy Self Productions, which produces community activism tours that center around hip-hop activism, immigrants’ rights and voter engagement in youth communities of color.

    In 2008, Clemente was the vice presidential nominee on the Green Party ticket. Today, she is a doctoral student at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

    “Our sisterhood is strong, it's always been strong. Now we need men to be allies and accomplices in smashing sexual violence,” Clemente said in a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood on Sunday night. “It can't just be because you have a daughter or mother, it has to be because we are human beings that deserve the right to dignity, whether we're working on a Hollywood set or we're working at Kentucky Fried Chicken, whether we're a mother in the South Bronx or we're a mother in Beverly Hills.”
  • 2 Ai-jen Poo with actress Meryl Streep
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    Ai-jen Poo, who attended the event with Meryl Streep, has long been an advocate for domestic workers and those involved in family care ― fields largely dominated by women and often excluded from federal and state labor laws. 

    Currently the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the campaign Caring Across Generations, Poo spent years as an organizer, connecting workers with proper legal assistance, facilitating communication among laborers, and raising awareness about issues facing domestic workers. 

    Poo spearheaded a legislative campaign that became a major push behind the enactment of the Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights in New York, guaranteeing certain protections to domestic workers. The activist was awarded a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship in 2014 and was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2012.
  • 3 Tarana Burke with actress Michelle Williams
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    Tarana Burke, 44, who attended the show with Michelle Williams, founded the “Me Too” movement long before its hashtag existed. She founded the youth organization Just Be Inc. in 2006 with a mission to educate young women of color on health and well-being. A year later, she created the “Me Too” campaign as a grassroots movement to reach sexual assault survivors in underprivileged communities.

    Currently, Burke is a senior director at Girls for Gender Equity in New York and has continued her work as a youth advocate in the more recent #MeToo movement. This past fall, Burke spoke at the Women’s Convention in Detroit. She was also one of the “Silence Breakers” that Time magazine named as person of the year for 2017.

    “Me too is so powerful because somebody had said it to me and it changed the trajectory of my healing process once I heard that,” Burke said in an October interview with Democracy Now. “Me too was about reaching the places that other people wouldn’t go, bringing messages and words and encouragement to survivors of sexual violence where other people wouldn’t be talking about it.”
  • 4 Saru Jayaraman with actress Amy Poehler
    Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
    Saru Jayaraman, who attended the Golden Globes as a guest of Amy Poehler, is an attorney who’s best known for her work organizing low-wage restaurant workers and fighting for fair pay. 

    Jayaraman, president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, made a name for herself supporting the surviving employees of “Windows on the World,” a restaurant that had been in the World Trade Center prior to the Sept. 11 attacks. When the restaurant’s management company was hiring for its new establishment, most of the surviving restaurant workers who applied for positions were denied, according to Bloomberg. The attorney coordinated protests, and the company consequently ended up doubling the number of former Windows on the World it hired. 

    The Center for American Progress named Jayaraman one of the “Top Women of Color to Watch in 2013.”
  • 5 Billie Jean King with actress Emma Stone
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Billie Jean King, who was the guest of Emma Stone on Sunday night, is a former professional tennis player who has been an advocate for gender equality and gay rights during her time on and off the tennis court. She consistently advocated for pay equity for female athletes, and later became one of the first well-known openly gay athletes.

    In 1973, King won the iconic “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match against former professional player Bobby Riggs. King went on to found the Women’s Tennis Association and the Women’s Sports Foundation. In 1975, she was named Time’s person of the year and, in 1990, was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

    “I decided at 12 years old that I was going to fight for equal rights and opportunities for boys and girls, men and women for the rest of my life,” she said at a 2016 NFL Women’s Summit. “Tennis was my platform, but that’s not my real thing — my real thing was to push forward for both genders.”
  • 6 Calina Lawrence with actress Shailene Woodley
    Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
    Calina Lawrence, who went to Sunday’s awards ceremony with Shailene Woodley, is a member of the Suquamish Tribe and hails from Washington state. Lawrence, a musician, uses her art to tackle themes of racial injustice, violence against women, and misrepresentation of Native Americans in education and mainstream media, as well as other important topics.

    Lawrence said she hoped through her appearance at the Golden Globes to shed light on injustices the indigenous community faces. 

    “As an Indigenous woman, it was an absolute honor to stand in solidarity with the women of the #TimesUp movement today and moving forward!” she wrote on Facebook. “To our Violated, Missing, & Murdered Indigenous women, their families and friends, their communities who await recognition and justice - we see you and we love you and we will continue to do what we can to include you in this work.”
  • 7 Mónica Ramírez with actress Laura Dern
    David Crotty via Getty Images
    Mónica Ramírez, who accompanied Laura Dern on Sunday, is a civil rights attorney and author who has fought for women, workers rights and the Latinx community for more than 20 years. Her work focuses on policy issues affecting Latina women, including the gender pay gap.

    Ramírez is the co-founder and president of the board of the National Farmworker Women’s Alliance (also known as Alianza Nacional de Campesinas). Currently, she’s the deputy director for the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement and is a board member for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health.

    “The most surprising thing about my work is also the most rewarding. I have learned that there is no one right strategy or ‘right way’ to address or solve most of the social problems that exist in our country today,” Ramírez told HuffPost in October. “None of us can do our work alone and I am grateful that I have had the good fortune to work alongside incredible community members and other partners in the pursuit of justice for Latinas and other people in our country."
  • 8 Marai Larasi with actress Emma Watson
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    Marai Larasi, Emma Watson’s guest to the Golden Globes, has been involved in activism around ending violence against women, particularly black and minority women, for more than two decades. 

    Larasi is currently the executive director of U.K.-based black feminist group Imkaan, which works to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls through both research and advocacy. Her accomplishments have landed her a spot on the Guardian’s World Pride Power List 2013, which celebrates the most influential people in the LGBTQ community. 

    “If we are to end violence against women and girls, and create a truly equal world, we need to start to create seismic shifts across our social norms,” Larasi wrote in a blog for UN Women last week. “This is not just about transforming belief systems and behaviours in terms of gender; it also means addressing other norms – for example, around ethnicity, class and disability – all of which contribute to holding other oppressive systems in place.”

