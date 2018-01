Here’s What You Should Know About The 8 Activists Who Went To The Golden Globes

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Tarana Burke, 44, who attended the show with Michelle Williams, founded the “Me Too” movement long before its hashtag existed. She founded the youth organization Just Be Inc. in 2006 with a mission to educate young women of color on health and well-being. A year later, she created the “Me Too” campaign as a grassroots movement to reach sexual assault survivors in underprivileged communities.Currently, Burke is a senior director at Girls for Gender Equity in New York and has continued her work as a youth advocate in the more recent #MeToo movement. This past fall, Burke spoke at the Women’s Convention in Detroit. She was also one of the “Silence Breakers” that Time magazine named as person of the year for 2017.“Me too is so powerful because somebody had said it to me and it changed the trajectory of my healing process once I heard that,” Burke said in an October interview with Democracy Now. “Me too was about reaching the places that other people wouldn’t go, bringing messages and words and encouragement to survivors of sexual violence where other people wouldn’t be talking about it.”