Here’s What You Should Know About The 8 Activists Who Went To The Golden Globes

Women in Hollywood made headlines on Sunday at this year’s Golden Globes awards ceremony for their participation in the Time’s Up initiative, which created a legal defense fund to assist less-privileged women fighting sexual misconduct.

But activists who accompanied some of them to the awards show are the ones who have worked tirelessly in the name of women’s rights for years.

Against the backdrop of the flood of harassment and assault allegations against powerful men in the industry, eight actresses attended the awards show with notable advocates on the issue, explaining in a joint statement that the “goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions.”

The activists included “Me Too” movement founder Tarana Burke and labor rights activist Ai-jen Poo, among others. Their work ― which goes far beyond the scope of an awards ceremony ― highlights the ways feminism intersects with race, sexual orientation and a variety of other issues.