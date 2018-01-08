Oh, how we love Lululemon.

Their cult-like following lives for the brand’s gym-to-brunch yoga pants and functional sports bras. They’re the kind of workout clothes you actually want to be seen in, and that’s saying something.

Unfortunately, Lululemon’s aesthetic isn’t always in our budget, especially if we’re just looking for something simple, like a running tank. That’s why we’ve pulled together these eight affordable workout clothing alternatives to Lululemon.

If you’re on the hunt for fashionable athletic gear that won’t break the bank, take a look at these 8 activewear brands that aren’t Lululemon: