01/08/2018 03:35 pm ET

8 Affordable Alternatives To Lululemon

By Amanda Pena
Oh, how we love Lululemon.

Their cult-like following lives for the brand’s gym-to-brunch yoga pants and functional sports bras. They’re the kind of workout clothes you actually want to be seen in, and that’s saying something. 

Unfortunately, Lululemon’s aesthetic isn’t always in our budget, especially if we’re just looking for something simple, like a running tank. That’s why we’ve pulled together these eight affordable workout clothing alternatives to Lululemon. 

If you’re on the hunt for fashionable athletic gear that won’t break the bank, take a look at these 8 activewear brands that aren’t Lululemon:

  • 1 Old Navy

    Old Navy is an ultimate destination for inexpensive workout pieces. They have such a large selection, and I'm able to bulk up on my favorite compression leggings because they're constantly have sales.
  • 2 Aerie

    Aerie is all about body positivity and embracing who you are while wearing affordable, comfy, and fashionable athleisure wear.
  • 3 Zella at Nordstrom

    Zella is a pretty unknown athletic wear brand at Nordstrom. Their pieces are extremely stylish, durable, and almost everything is within the $40 - $60 range.
  • 4 Target

    Target's selection of activewear is vast, size inclusive, and almost everything is under $30. If you're looking to rebuild your entire workout wardrobe, I'd start here.
  • 5 Lane Bryant

    If you thought Lane Bryant didn't carry activewear, think again. Not only that, their pieces are smoothing, have their own sculpt fit, and they're still insanely fashionable and affordable.
  • 6 Fabletics

    If you're looking to switch up your workout look constantly, Fabletics is a truly affordable subscription option to help you figure out your gym style. 
  • 7 6pm

    6pm carries both men and women's clothing, and offers insane discounts on major brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas, and more. 
  • 8 H&M

    H&M just released a conscious sportswear collection that's not only affordable but also partly recycled while still being on-trend.

