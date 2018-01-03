HUFFPOST FINDS
9 Of The Best Cleansing Oils For Glowing Skin

Hint: Oil IS good for your skin.

When I had first heard of the oil cleansing method, my eyes rolled just thinking about removing dirt or makeup off my oily skin with another oil-based product.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not one to shy away from trying any new skincare trend, whether that be jade rollers, derma-rolling, squalane, or even snail serum. But because I have more oily skin, I naturally thought that a water-based cleanser was my best option because it would help remove all shininess.

What I failed to realize was that my cleanser was actually drying out my skin, causing it to go into oil-production overload and exacerbating the issue to begin with. Oil cleansing is a gentler but just as effective way to dissolve those bad oils on our face, while also softening, nourishing, and brightening our skin because it’s less harsh than your average cleanser.

Whether you have combination, oily, or sensitive skin, oil cleansing is worth trying out, especially during winter when our skin tends to be drier. Consider swapping out your current cleanser for one of these highly-reviewed oil cleansers:

  • 1 Badger Argan Face Cleansing Oil
    Amazon
    This is the cleansing oil I currently use and I'm obsessed. It removes everything, is 100% free of toxic chemicals, and certified organic. And for under $20, what more could you ask for?
  • 2 DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
    Dermstore
    DHC's deep cleansing oil is best for dry or mature skin. With its infusion of olive oil and vitamin E, it nourishes the skin without leaving behind a greasy residue.
  • 3 Biossance Squalane Antioxidant Cleansing Oil
    Sephora
    Squalane mimics the oil we produce by our own skin, therefore, this cleansing oil by non-toxic brand Biossance can work for just about any skin type. 
  • 4 Shea Moisture Peace Rose Oil Sensitive Skin Cleansing Oil
    Amazon
    Not only is this cleansing oil formulated for many skin types, but it's extremely inexpensive for a non-toxic product. Perfect if you're on the fence about the oil cleansing method.
  • 5 Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Oil
    Amazon
    Formulated with pure grapeseed oil, this cleansing oil by simple doesn't complicate with a list of crazy ingredients. 
  • 6 TATCHA Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil
    Sephora
    This beloved one-step cleansing oil is ideal for skin types that are suffering from dryness or fine lines. While this cleansing oil is on the more expensive end, it does it all with just one-step.
  • 7 Palmers Cocoa Butter Skin Therapy Cleansing Oil
    Amazon
    Palmers' products are typically very nourishing, and this cleansing oil is no different. It deep cleans and brightens skin while keeping skin plump and moisturized.
  • 8 bareMinerals Obsessed Total Cleansing Oil
    Amazon
    This lightweight oil cleanser by bareMinerals is gentle yet effective. Simply rub into dry skin and add water to create a milky effect that easily washes off.
  • 9 Derma E Nourishing Rose Cleansing Oil
    Dermstore
    Derma E's natural cleansing oil has Argan oil to properly hydrate the skin and jojoba oil to balance it out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
