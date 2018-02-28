A '9 To 5' Remake With Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin And Dolly Parton Might Happen

“9 to 5” gave us the memorable trio of Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin, a hit theme song and quote-worthy lines that still resonate among women in the workforce.

Even though nearly 38 years have passed since the movie’s release, its feminist message couldn’t feel more appropriate amid the Me Too movement and other cultural milestones. Evidently, Fonda, Parton and Tomlin agree, as the three are said to be “circling” a proposed remake of the classic comedy, according to a Deadline report Wednesday.

20th Century Fox is said to be in the early stages of rebooting the 1980 film for a modern audience. Deadline said the new version would reportedly follow three young women facing off against “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” male higher-ups, with the three original cast members offering advice on how to get even.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Tomlin, Parton and Fonda appeared at the 2017 Emmy Awards in September.

Details of the proposed remake are scarce, but plans call for original screenwriter Patricia Resnick to team up with a younger writer to update the script for a new generation. As for prospective collaborators, Rashida Jones is said to be at the top of the studio’s list.

Fonda, Parton and Tomlin whetted fans’ appetites for a reunion after the trio appeared at the 2017 Emmy Awards, taking an apparent “9 to 5”-inspired dig at President Donald Trump in the process. Fonda and Tomlin are co-stars on the hit Netflix series, “Grace and Frankie,” which was recently renewed for a fifth season.

As for Parton, the country icon composed songs for a 2009 Broadway musical adaptation of “9 to 5,” which received four Tony Award nominations.

Tom Wargacki via Getty Images The "9 to 5" trio -- Parton, Fonda and Tomlin -- at the film's 1980 premiere in New York.

Over the years, Resnick has appeared to shrug off the idea of making a “9 to 5” sequel with its original stars. “That ship has probably sailed,” she told Rolling Stone in 2015.

Still, she at the time praised Fonda, Parton and Tomlin’s undeniable onscreen chemistry, and said she was grateful for the “enormous goodwill and affection” fans still had for the film.