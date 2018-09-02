99-Year-Old Man Walks 6 Miles Every Day To Visit Wife In Hospital

If you’ve ever wondered whether true love exists, look no further.

Rather than hitch a ride with his daughter or wait for a bus, 99-year-old Luther Younger walks a six-mile round-trip each day to visit his wife in the hospital.

Waverlee, Younger’s wife of more than 55 years, has spent the past three weeks in the hospital with pneumonia and has been battling brain cancer since 2009.

Even when the temperature soars to more than 90 degrees, there’s nothing that can stop Younger making the trek to the bedside of his wife, a woman he describes as being the sweetest cup of tea he’s ever had.

Younger’s daughter, Lutheta, told Yahoo that her father doesn’t have to make the walk, but he insists on it.

“I can drive him. He just doesn’t want to wait; he’s impatient,” she said.

Luther Younger and his wife, Waverly, have been married more than 50 years. Due to health issues, she's been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. Even in the rain, he walks to be by her side. pic.twitter.com/O1NbFS9hOP — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) August 17, 2018

The Korean War veteran told CBS news that the people who tell him to act his age are “jealous because I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, because it’s no good. I wouldn’t be here [if I did].”

“Without my wife, I ain’t nothing,” he said.

“She is a beautiful lady and she treats me as a person is supposed to be … she made a man out of me. That’s why I love her, because she’s tough. She’s not weak … That’s the kind of woman I want.