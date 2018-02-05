A Couple's Week In Brooklyn, NY, On $59,400 And $81,500

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we’re tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We’re asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.

Occupation: College Guidance Counselor

Industry: Education

Age: 24

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Salary: $59,400 (plus freelancing)

Paycheck (Once A Month): $3,100, plus $100-$300/week tutoring

Gender: Female

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $1,150 (Boyfriend and I split proportionally based on income)

Monthly Loan Payments: None

All Other Monthly Expenses

Spotify: $4.99 (I’m using a credit card promo that covers half)

Metro Card: $121

Internet & ConEd: ~$100 for my half, less when it gets cold

Savings: $700 right when I get my paycheck on the first of the month.

403(b): 10 percent of my paycheck (pretax)

Day One

7:45 a.m. — I am up and in the shower at this inhumane Sunday hour. I am heading out to Long Island for the morning and want to start my lunch meal prep now. I make a vegetarian sweet potato chili in the slow-cooker that should last the entire week. I have made a commitment to no-meat lunches for the year for my health and the environment. (And my work food has to be kosher or kosher-passing, so veggies are much easier.)

8:30 a.m. — The trains from Atlantic Terminal are screwed up, so I schlep to Penn Station. I end up taking the Manhasset train, which is quick but not on my ten-trip ticket. I buy a roundtrip off-peak and read my book on the train. I started the Mistborn series on the recommendation of a friend and I’m enjoying it a lot so far. $17.50

10:30 a.m. — It’s my grandma’s birthday! We go out to brunch to celebrate her 80-something years on this earth. I am lobbed with questions about where my boyfriend is. This brunch is last minute and he already made lunch plans with his grandma, so he is absent. I eat smoked salmon Benedict and chat with my cousins. Parents split the cost of the brunch.

1 p.m. — Brunch is over and I’m back in the city with my winter stuff in tow. I use the second half of my roundtrip ticket. It’s way too hot for my parka, but better to have it on hand. I used to live in a tiiiiiny apartment (450 square feet with three people), but I moved this summer after I graduated and got my first job. Now I don’t need to use my parents’ home as a storage unit!

2 p.m. — Boyfriend and his brother (our former roommate) come back from lunch with their grandma. Boyfriend’s brother really likes boyfriend’s new shoes and pants, so we go shopping as a group to find him something similar. It’s nice to spend time together; it’s strange to go from seeing someone every day to once a week.

5:45 a.m. — Boyfriend’s brother is staying for dinner. We bought chicken lettuce wrap makings yesterday at Trader Joe’s but need to flesh it out a bit to stretch it to three people. I decide we’ll make sesame noodles to bulk things up. We need scallions, so we stop at the (overpriced, gross) grocery store on the same block as our building. We cook together and hang out; a nice night is had by all. It’s fun to be back together again. $0.58

10 p.m. — We watch TV and I get ready for bed. This is going to be an insane week for me at work, and the stress does not help my sleep.

Daily Total: $18.08

Day Two

5 a.m. — I am so freaking anxious about the PSAT. Test anxiety? Let me introduce you to test COORDINATOR anxiety. I get up, shower, and make avocado toast for breakfast. I can barely eat one slice so the second goes to waste. I throw the last hunk of a banana bread I made in my lunchbox for a snack.

8:20 a.m. — Metro Card swipe. An unlimited card feels luxurious after keeping such a close watch on my à la carte swipes for so long. Read Mistborn on the subway.

11 a.m. — I want to get a coffee but I have a lot of things to do today. I keep a stock of string cheese in my work fridge and eat one of those instead. I am booked solid, nine to five, between kids and PSAT duties today.

12 p.m.— A kid stands me up. I send her an email asking her to reschedule her appointment as I eat my lunch. The sweet potato chili is delicious, but it definitely needs more liquid. I end up eating it with a fork.

5 p.m. — End of the school day. I go to pack up and notice the nub of banana bread in my lunchbox. YES. This is the most exciting thing that has happened to me today. Good job past me!

5:45 p.m. — Boyfriend and I eat leftover chicken lettuce wraps together; tasty! I need to rush out and head to my game, and he just got off a crazy-busy time at work. I feel like we still never see each other.

7 p.m. — I play in a Dungeons & Dragons-type RPG every other week at a game store. It’s a fun hobby and not terribly expensive. It costs $15 to play and I consider it money well spent for four hours of play time. I often end up buying a cookie or something at the store, but tonight I brought an apple. We wrap up at 11 and I’m pooped. I take the subway home instead of walking, and quickly pass out in bed. $15

Daily Total: $15

Day Three

4:19 a.m. — Jesus. I should not be up this early; the test is getting to me. I try to sleep but give up around 5:30. I get up and shower while listening to the Myths and Legends podcast, and then make myself a slice of avocado toast. I eat half of it and put the other half wrapped up in my pocket to eat on the way to work.

8:50 a.m. — I throw out the avocado toast. It’s just not happening; I’m too anxious. On the upside, Mistborn is getting really good. It’s slow progress for me, but I like being able to read on the subway. One of my freelance clients texts me to reschedule while I’m on my way to work. This girl is KILLING me. She’s a great writer but flaky and I worry that she won’t get her essays done by the early action deadlines.

12 p.m. — I try to eat lunch but there just isn’t any time to sit down. I’m running around getting everything ready for the PSAT tomorrow. Another teacher emails me to tell me she won’t be in school and therefore can’t proctor. This is, to say the least, a huge issue. I try to keep calm and handle it as best as I can. It is the first year they’ve had a college counselor handle this instead of an administrator, and on top of that I’m new. I don’t have any authority or any relationships built so getting teachers to cooperate has been a trial.

5:55 p.m. — I leave work almost an hour late today, but I think I’m ready to go for the test. On the plus side, past me threw a banana in my lunchbox that I forgot about. On the way home another client texts me and I answer his questions. I am very careful not to cross my streams — that is, never do freelance work (not even texting or emailing) while I’m at my day job. Most of my clients have learned to call or text me before 9 and after 6.

6:35 p.m. — When I get home, I plop facedown onto my floor. I want cheese and bread. In any combo. Today was a trial. I order pizza from the super-good (but expensive) place. Boyfriend and I rarely GrubHub, so this is a treat. $22.21

7:21 p.m. — After dinner, boyfriend and I hang out when my phone starts going off; it’s my undergrad. I try to donate a little bit to something every month, so I guess this month I’ll throw my alma mater $30. I had a great experience there, and I know that my poor public school is broke as hell so I don’t mind giving them a little bit every year. They always ask for $100 which is too steep for me, but maybe one day I’ll have the kind of money to be able to do that. $30

Daily Total: $52.21

Day Four

6:15 a.m. — I took a melatonin last night. I’m not sure I believe in it, but I do believe in the placebo effect. I sleep until 6, and then it’s go time. I eat toast on the way to the subway and wear sneakers to work. You know I mean business.

9:15 a.m. — Can I put “Years of my life” as amount spent? FIVE teachers did not show up to work today, and it’s chaos. Luckily, a lot of people step up to cover the holes in the proctoring schedule for the PSAT. I’m freaking out, but my team of college counselors is amazing and helps me through.

5:30 p.m. — My team is amazing and I love them. The test happened. The kids took it. The materials are packaged and on their way back to College Board — and I didn’t even cry.

6:15 p.m. — I tutor on the side, doing college counseling (mostly organization and editing) for seniors. I am, however, an idiot and did not reschedule my standing Wednesday appointment because of the PSAT. So, off to Manhattan I schlep. I can’t read, so I listen to Dear Hank and John, a comedy podcast about death, on the subway; it helps to relax me. I stop at Levain to buy three cookies after I get off the subway. $12

7:45 p.m. — This client is my favorite this year. He’s really funny, I love his writing, and he gives me energy rather than takes it. I finish up with him and walk to the subway, giving my parents a blow-by-blow of the PSAT while I wait for the train to come.

8:30 p.m. — Eat leftover chicken lettuce wraps and sesame noodles for dinner, and explain the insanity of today to my boyfriend. I apologize for being such a stressed-out mess the last few days, watch some TV, and then head to bed.

Daily Total: $12

Day Five

7:15 a.m. — I sleep in a bit today. My supervisor told me to come in late but there are things I have to do second period. I eat breakfast while my boyfriend and I discuss dinner tonight. I have drinks with friends but should be home at a human hour.

11 a.m. — A much less stressful day but still SO busy. I eat a banana because I don’t know when I’ll have time to eat lunch.

1:30 p.m. — A meeting with a kid runs shorter than intended, so I have time to eat lunch. Yay, chili! I turn on some music, shut my door, and eat alone.

4 p.m. — I check my personal email and find out that my after-work plans have been canceled. I was supposed to meet up with grad school friends, but we’re all crazy busy with November 1st deadlines. We punt drinks to next week.

5 p.m. — I head home and share cookies with a coworker on the subway. We talk about our weekend plans; both of us have Halloween parties to go to.

5:30 p.m. — Boyfriend’s brother calls and wants to reschedule dinner for tonight. My plans got canceled so I’m down. I text boyfriend to coordinate. I know he’s already on the subway and may not get it until he’s home in Brooklyn. He’s going to be pissed that he came home and has to turn right back around to go to Manhattan.

7 p.m. — We go out for ramen together. Not boyfriend’s favorite, but I love it and it’s great comfort food for the week I’ve had. We’re back in our old neighborhood, and a lot of new things have opened in the past month or so; boyfriend pays for all of us. Boyfriend’s brother makes a stink about the fact that we made him dinner on Sunday and are paying for this, too. It’s not a big deal to us though; we’d already bought the stuff for dinner on Sunday.

8 p.m. — Boyfriend’s brother asks if we want to make s’mores dip for dessert. It becomes an argument about who is going to pay for it since everyone is always trying to pay for everyone else. Boyfriend’s brother pays for the dip while I’m on the phone with a client. We all try to hide $20 in each other’s bags/jackets/pockets to make a point.

8:30 p.m. — We eat s’mores dip and watch “The Good Place.” It is truly an A+ TV show.

10 p.m. — We head home and rush to tidy up the apartment. The change in plans led to an explosion of work bags and the like all over. I notice that there’s a stray $20 bill in my bag. Boyfriend’s brother must have snuck it in there. Well played.

Daily Total: $0

Day Six

8:30 a.m. — I AM SO UNPREPARED. The week has caught up with me and I’m scrambling to get ready for work. I decide that I’d rather be five minutes late, presentable, and pack my lunch than rush to be on time. I wear one of my weirder/brighter/louder skirts to work today. I’ll dip my toe into the wild wardrobe pool and see how it goes at work.

9:05 a.m. — Listen to Harry Potter and the Sacred Text on the subway. It’s so freaking good. Get to work five minutes late, but I don’t have an appointment this period anyway, so it’s fine. My skirt goes over well.

11 a.m. — Consider getting a coffee but I don’t have time. Darn.

11:45 a.m. — Eat chili while waiting for a student to get their note signed. I’m not hungry, but this is my break today.

2:27 p.m. — We have early Fridays because of the Sabbath, so I’m out by 1:30. I’m heading to a freelance client but I can’t make the freaking train connection I need. Very annoying, but my client’s mom says her daughter is also stuck, so we should get there around the same time.

3:45 p.m. — This client has been killing me, but she’s a nice kid. I’m worried that she won’t make the November 1st early-action deadlines, so we schedule another appointment for this weekend. Not my favorite thing in the world to do, but I want to ensure she actually has a shot at some of her schools.

4:30 p.m. — I need to prepare an iron-on t-shirt for a couple’s Halloween costume with my boyfriend, but we don’t own an iron. We head to Target to buy the necessities (iron and ironing board) along with some incidentals for the apartment (more soap, a storage basket). Laugh about the fact that we are adults who don’t own basic adult items. Boyfriend pays but Venmos me for half. We usually switch off paying for things, but for apartment purchases, sometimes Venmo is just easier when it’s a lot. $33.62

7 p.m. — Time for dinner. We don’t have groceries because we thought we’d be out at dinner with boyfriend’s brother tonight. I make the executive decision to make grilled cheese for dinner. Tasty and worth it.

Daily Total: $33.62

Day Seven

7:30 a.m. — We are up and we are cleaning. There’s a ton to do today so I want to start off right. This week the bathroom is mine and the kitchen/sweeping are boyfriend’s. Splitting household stuff usually isn’t too hard for us because we’re both clean people, but because our work schedules have both been so hectic lately, things have fallen by the wayside.

12 p.m. — The game master in my usual Monday RPG is hosting another game at a different store for Halloween. I call to reserve spots for me and my sister. I have to put a credit card down; she’ll probably pay me back for her $20 spot, but I won’t harass her about it. She spots me for things all the time. $40

12:30 p.m. — Boyfriend and I head into Manhattan to have lunch with a friend who is in town She’s consulting in Chicago but is home for the weekend. We go out for Asian tapas. Friend is a huge food person and we’re more “eat at home to save money and cooking is fun” people, so it’s a fun splurge to see her. She surprises us by expensing the lunch, but she has a per diem and it’s a waste not to use it.

1:30 p.m. — Friend wants to try Pop Bars (like gelato popsicles) which are in this area. We go because it’s nice and warm out; it’s underwhelming but tasty. Probably too expensive for what it is, but our friend likes all pretty, Insta-famous food stuff. Boyfriend pays.

3:45 p.m. — We get home and start putting on our Halloween costumes. We arrange the temporary tattoos I bought on Etsy, and I’m annoyed to realize one of the ones I ordered never showed up. I feel like I am missing an element and need something to complete my costume, so we head out and go to a few stores. I buy accessories that I think will round out the costumes. I spend over $50, but I am going to return about half of what I bought after I see what actually works with the costume. $59.34

4:30 p.m. — We are dressed as Hipster Link and Zelda (yes, we are huge nerds) and are ready to go. I’m much happier with my costume now that I have a hat and a fake nose ring. We take some pictures before we head to our friend’s apartment.

5 p.m. — We stop at a wine store before we get on the subway. It’s our friend’s Halloween/housewarming party and I feel weird showing up empty-handed. I pay, but boyfriend Venmos me for half. $12.50

5:15 p.m. — We get off the subway and run into another friend and walk over together. This is a friend from our monthly board game night, and we decided to do a mini-board game night before the party. We play Codenames and Resistance, and order pizza before the party starts. I pay for my and my boyfriend’s share. $25

11 p.m. — It is late (for me) and I am drunk and a little sleepy. I check the MTA and to no one’s shock, the subways in Brooklyn are totally messed up. I use Curb to summon a cab and boyfriend and I say our goodbyes. It feels like such a splurge, but it’s worth it. I’m pooped. I pay for the cab, we take off our costumes, and fall asleep. We’ll have temporary tattoos to deal with in the morning. $17

Daily Total: $166.34

Next up: an accountant who makes $81,500 per year. This week, he spends some of his money on gelato popsicles and an iron.

Occupation: Senior Associate

Industry: Accountant

Age: 25

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Salary: $81,500

Paycheck (2x/Month): $1,624.73

Gender: Male

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $1,350 after proportional split with girlfriend

Loan Payments: $0

All Other Monthly Expenses

401(k): 17% post-tax contribution

Bills: ~$110-$120, after split with girlfriend

Monthly MetroCard: $121

Day One

7:30 a.m. — I pour myself a bowl of Crispix and milk. Cereal with milk is my usual breakfast and has been for most of my life.

12 p.m. — Head out to meet my grandma and brother for lunch after having finished one of the busiest times of the year. (I'm not kidding when I say I've seen more of my co-workers than my girlfriend in the last month and a half, and I live with her!) I head to the subway and swipe my MetroCard. Having an unlimited card is still relatively new to me. I've only had one since I moved to Brooklyn this summer. It still feels nice not to worry about the price of the subway ride every time I want to go somewhere. I do notice that the card will expire this week on my way in.

12:30 p.m. — Lunchtime! My brother and I each order omelets and my grandma gets a bagel with cream cheese, lox, tomato, and onion. As usual, my brother and I team up to make sure we get the bill. My brother pays and I Venmo him for half. My grandma covers the tip because if we didn't let her pay for something, she'd be furious. (Trust me when I say you do NOT want to see my grandma get mad.) $21.50

2 p.m. — As we head to the subway, my brother notices my new boots. I bought them as part of a Halloween costume and also because I needed something in between dress shoes and sneakers. He has the same situation and wants to try to find the same shoes. We head back to Brooklyn and pick up my girlfriend as we try to find my brother shoes. I am very proud to say that I have the winning ones.

5:45 p.m. — Since he's already here, we invite my brother to join us for dinner. As usual, he offers to pay for part of the groceries, and as usual, we've already bought them; we tell him not to worry about it. We make chicken lettuce wraps and sesame noodles together (meaning I'm banished to the couch as my brother and girlfriend cook) and have a great time. I clean up after to make up for not cooking.

Daily Total: $21.50

Day Two

7:45 a.m. — I'm ready for a nice calm day at work. I make myself a bowl of cereal and try to keep my girlfriend from stressing out too much about her busy week. I make lunch, pack up my bag with lunch, and a book I've been reading (The Tethered Mage by Melissa Caruso), and head to work.

10:15 a.m. — One of my managers emails me; he's taking a few of us out for lunch as a thank you for our hard work during busy season. Woo-hoo! It looks like leftovers can wait for another day.

12:45 p.m. — Lunch is at a fancy seafood restaurant nearby. I am pumped; seafood is probably my favorite kind of food. We all chat and enjoy lunch. The manager picks up the tab and will expense it.

5:45 p.m. — My girlfriend gets home from work, stressed as can be. She's coordinating her school's PSAT, which is this week. She takes out leftovers for dinner, but I'm still stuffed from lunch. We talk for a bit as she eats and then heads out to play an RPG game at a local game store. I pick up The Tethered Mage and get back to reading.

8:30 p.m. — Finished the book! I really enjoyed it. My girlfriend will be out for a while, so I put on YouTube and relax before bed.

Daily Total: $0

Day Three

7:45 a.m. — Cereal! Milk!

10:15 a.m. — One of my mentors was going to take me to lunch today to discuss my goals for the year. Unfortunately, a client meeting came up and we have to reschedule. Oh well; the surprise lunch yesterday makes up for surprise rescheduling today.

12:15 p.m. — I eat the lunch I left at work yesterday. Leftovers are great.

6:35 p.m. — My girlfriend is beyond stressed. We rarely order take-out, but as a treat and de-stressor, we order fantastic pizza. My girlfriend and I are usually indecisive about food and both always want to pay for each other, so we came up with a rule that whoever picks dinner gets to pay. She picked dinner tonight, so she paid. I silently grumble to myself about not paying, but the pizza is so good I can't stay mad.

7:45 p.m. — Time to start the second book I bought last week, The Shadow of What Was Lost by James Islington. This book is much longer and the font is smaller than the last book I read so hopefully it'll last a bit longer.

Daily Total: $0

Day Four

7:30 a.m. — Time to chomp down some cereal and milk.

8 a.m. — I'm already on the subway. I have a client meeting at 8:45 at their offices so I need to be early.

11:30 a.m. — I walk back from a client's office to mine, and quickly change out of my suit and into more casual clothing. My group at work is taking the afternoon to help prep meals for a charity that delivers to low-income individuals who otherwise wouldn't have food stability. Unfortunately, between changing into cooking-appropriate clothes and leaving for the afternoon, I don't have a moment to spare for lunch.

4:30 p.m. — We were allowed to head home after the community service event. My MetroCard technically doesn't expire until tomorrow, but I refill it on the way home. I don't want to end up late to work because I was too lazy to refill my card tonight.

5:30 p.m. — I am very hungry but also very lazy today. I make a bag of microwave popcorn for dinner. Not exactly a healthy or responsible adult choice, but sometimes you just want popcorn. I get back to my book and get lost in it until...

8:30 p.m. — "Aaaauuuugghhhhhhuhuhuuuuu!" That is as close as I can get to the sound my girlfriend makes as she walks in the door. Today was the PSAT. She tells me about the madness that was her day.

Daily Total: $0

Day Five

8 a.m.— Can you guess what I ate for breakfast today?

12 p.m. — I eat the last of our leftover chicken lettuce wraps. They're still tasty, but I'm kind of sick of them at this point.

5:15 p.m. — Heading home! I can't wait to just relax. I somehow balance my 800-page book in one hand while I hold the subway pole with the other. The subway keeps stopping in the tunnels and, if I weren't so engrossed in my book, I'd be going crazy.

5:45 p.m. — I get off the subway in Brooklyn and get a text from my girlfriend. My brother wants to reschedule our dinner for tomorrow to today. That would be fine except that dinner is in Manhattan and I just got off the subway. In Brooklyn. I am way more annoyed than I would like to admit that I'm schlepping back to Manhattan.

7 p.m. — My girlfriend, brother, and I meet at a new ramen place in our old neighborhood in Manhattan where my brother still lives. I'm not super into ramen, but the other two love it. I get gyoza because dumplings > ramen. I pick up the bill because I like to treat my brother and because my girlfriend paid for a lot more of the household stuff this week. My brother is not thrilled about this since we've now paid for him twice this week (chicken lettuce wraps and this). He tries to give us $20 and we won't take it. It kicks off an entire evening of trying to sneak each other $20. $53.49

8 p.m. — We decide to make s'mores dip as a dessert. My brother picks up the ingredients since we picked up the tab for dinner.

8:30 p.m. — We hang out in my brother's apartment and watch The Good Place. If you're not watching it, you need to start. (I'm not even being paid to say that!) On the way out, I find a $20 in my shoe. Stop trying to give me $20 brother! I sneak it into my brother's jacket pocket.

9:45 p.m. — On the subway home, I get a text from my brother. "So, we tied 1-1." I have no idea what this means.

10 p.m. — My girlfriend finds a loose $20 in her bag. My brother must've found the $20 I snuck into his jacket pocket. My brother's text now makes a whole lot more sense. It is a dumb game only played by dumb/stubborn people like us.

Daily Total: $53.49

Day Six

8 a.m. — I'm already in Manhattan and, shock of the week, did NOT eat cereal for breakfast! I'm meeting my dad and brother for breakfast, and I get green tea (according to my girlfriend, my favorite flavor in tea is dirt) and huevos rancheros. The waiter brings me an omelet and I feel bad about sending it back, but I'm craving the huevos rancheros. My dad covers the bill.

12:45 p.m. — I brave Times Square to meet two lawyer-friends for lunch. Times Square is one of the worst places in New York, but I can't get to the restaurant without walking through it (and the sushi we have is delicious). I've been told by a mentor that starting to network now will be beneficial later. I'm starting with people I already know as friends, but not as professional contacts. I'm glad I get to expense this! ($117.41, expensed)

4:25 p.m. — I'm already home. It's very quiet at the office, and nobody stuck around past 4. I grab an apple out of the fridge and eat to tide me over to dinner.

4:30 p.m. — Target run! My girlfriend's Halloween costume involves an iron-on decal. One problem: We don't own an iron. We got an iron, an ironing board, and a few other household items. It's $67.25 in total and while we usually trade off on who pays, my girlfriend and I decide to split this one because it's reasonably pricey and all the items are home goods. She Venmos me for half. $33.63

7 p.m. — We spend the night watching Friends on Netflix and working on my girlfriend's Halloween costume. She announces that she's making a grilled cheese for dinner. I suddenly have a strong craving for grilled cheese (go figure) and make one for myself. Chalk another one up to "not a healthy or responsible adult dinner but tasty."

Daily Total: $33.63

Day Seven

7 a.m. — It's the weekend but I'm already up. I'm always up by now. I make myself my usual breakfast and head over to the couch and start reading.

9:30 a.m. — I look up and it's two hours later. Whoops. My girlfriend is cleaning the bathroom, so I reluctantly (because the book is good) put down the book and start cleaning too. I clean the kitchen and vacuum the entire apartment as my girlfriend finishes cleaning the bathroom.

11:35 a.m. — We're meeting a friend for lunch today while she's in town. I get a text from her that she missed her exercise class and asking if we can move lunch up a little bit.

12:30 p.m. — We meet our friend at an Asian tapas/dim sum place that is really tasty! We sit near the window, so my girlfriend and my friend kept commenting on the cute babies that pass by. I'm too busy looking at all the cute dogs.

1:30 p.m. — My friend is constantly trying the latest and greatest foods to put on her social media. There's a place that makes gelato popsicles nearby, so we go there. My girlfriend isn't paying much attention, so I pay for both us while she's not looking. The popsicles are ... fine. $10.87

3:45 p.m. — We're going to a Halloween party tonight. My girlfriend puts on her costume and just isn't happy with it. We go out to a few local stores to try to find additional pieces to finish her costume. I'm usually terrible at shopping but I'm actually helpful today!

4:30 p.m. — We're fully in costume, so it's photo time.

5 p.m. — This is a joint Halloween party/housewarming party, so we pick up a bottle of wine. My girlfriend buys it and Venmos me for half. $12

5:15 p.m. — We get off the subway and head to the party. The party is with our monthly game night group, so we play some games and get dinner; my girlfriend won't let me pay for some reason. We have a great time throughout the night.

11 p.m. — The subways aren't running well so we take a cab home. I tell my girlfriend to Venmo me for the cab ride, and she tells me to forget about it. She's invoking the "you pick, you pay" rule. I'm not thrilled but we're both tired and a little cranky so I don't want to start a fight.

Daily Total: $22.87

