A Happy Song For Houston!

You’d better watch out! You’d better not cry. You pray for a drought. You hope to stay dry. Donald Trump is coming to town! He’s making a list. To check on your plight. He wants to make sure. Who’s Muslim or white. Donald Trump is coming to town! He sees you when he’s golfing. He knows that you need food. He’s going to Missouri next. Where he knows he won’t be booed. This all is fake news. There’s no need to pray. It’s caused by the Jews. I’ve heard people say. Donald Trump is coming to town! ​ He’s blowing his horn. And beats his own drum. He’s brought the men porn. The boys all get gum. Donald Trump is coming to town. So, get out your yacht. Or pray you can float. Think of your town. As just a big moat. Donald Trump is coming to town. This water all around you. Is nothing more than jokes. We’re gonna build a wall here! And the storm’s a Chinese hoax. Oh, you’d better not cry. I hope you’re not stuck. I’m here – and good bye. I wish you, “Good luck!” Donald Trump has just come to... Donald Trump has just come to... Donald Trump has just come to town!