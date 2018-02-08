ENTERTAINMENT
02/08/2018 06:03 pm ET

A Phone Dying Has Never Been This Heartbreaking Or Hilarious

"Can we get a charger in here, please?!"

By Andy McDonald

The life of a phone is fleeting, and often the end comes without warning. One minute your device is at 20 percent power, and before you can say “bag of rice,” you’re at 1 percent. 

And with the recent news that source code from Apple’s iOS mobile operating system had been leaked, potentially giving hackers the opportunity to exploit weaknesses, the world is a more dangerous place for your phone than ever before.

College Humor created this perfect slice-of-life sketch about the tragic and always untimely death of your phone. Unfortunately, it’s something we’ll all have to face one day.

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Computer Security Computer Software And Applications College Humor Smart Phones
A Phone Dying Has Never Been This Heartbreaking Or Hilarious

CONVERSATIONS