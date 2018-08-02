What Is QAnon? The Donald Trump-Centric Conspiracy Theory Isn't Going Away

On June 15, a man named Matthew Wright packed an AR-15 and drove an armored vehicle onto the bridge near Hoover Dam at the Nevada-Arizona border, demanding the release of the Justice Department inspector general report on Hillary’s email investigation (the report had been made public earlier that week).

In another incident in Tucson, Arizona, a group called Veterans on Patrol utilized QAnon’s investigatory skills to hunt for pedophiles and child sex-trafficking dungeons in the desert. The founder of Veterans on Patrol, a known extremist named Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Meanwhile, QAnon is going viral among the internet’s loudest dingbats. Roseanne Barr, former baseball pitcher Curt Schilling, Infowars’ Alex Jones and Minecraft creator (and Pizzagate supporter) Markus “Notch” Persson have all signed on. It feels like only a matter of time before someone in Congress joins the fray on Twitter.

Where this will go next is anyone’s guess. QAnon has captured the sense of grievance and persecution that permeates parts of the American right, and the person or people in charge of “Q” seem to have the ability to point the conversation in any direction.

Political disaffection and paranoia have been gamified. Enjoy the show.