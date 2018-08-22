A Tiffany Haddish Comedy Special Is Coming To Netflix

Tiffany Haddish is coming to the small screen.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that the comedian and actress is working on an hourlong comedy special that will air on the streaming company sometime next year. Haddish’s special will tape in the beginning of 2019, according to a Netflix press release.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” Netflix’s VP of Original Documentary and Comedy Lisa Nishimura said on Tuesday. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

The 38-year-old actress, whose next film “Night School” comes out in September, recently hit mainstream stardom with her breakout role in the 2017 comedy “Girls Trip.” Since then, Haddish premiered her first comedy special, “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood,” on Showtime in August 2017. A few months later, she became the first black female comedian to host “Saturday Night Live.” In December, Haddish released her first book, The Last Black Unicorn.