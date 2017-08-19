Aaron Carter: I'm Going To Be Pursuing Relationships With Women

Aaron Carter is looking for love but there’s just one catch.

The newly single pop star, whose relationship with girlfriend Madison Parker ended just days after he came out as bisexual this month, says he’s only interested in dating women.

“When it comes down to it, really, I had an experience when I was 17 with a guy, but now as an almost 30-year-old man, I’m going to be pursuing relationships with women,” Carter told TMZ while walking through Los Angeles International Airport in an interview published Friday.

“I want to pursue a relationship with a woman. I’m actually taking [reality star] Porcelain Black out on a date tonight,” he added.

Carter also opened up about the end of his relationship with Parker, which was originally described by his reps as “a mutual decision.”

“If someone loves you enough, they’ll never leave you,” he told TMZ. “They’ll never leave you over you saying that ‘I want to be honest’ about whether it’s about me being bisexual, bicurious, being gay, or anything.”

This isn’t the first time Carter has alluded to Parker leaving him for coming out. In an interview with “The Bert Show” on Aug. 9, the singer told host Bert Weiss, “I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn’t really understand it and she didn’t want [to].”

Parker denies Carter’s claims.