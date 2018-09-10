ENTERTAINMENT
Adding 'Dancing Queen' To Marvel Scenes Is ABBA-solutely Perfect

People keep adding ABBA tunes to clips from Marvel movies -- and it actually works.
By Ed Mazza

It’s the most ambitious crossover event in history: Marvel superheroes and the unmistakable pop stylings of ABBA

The Mary Sue website spotted what might be the strangest trend in comic crossovers. People have been working “Dancing Queen” and other ABBA hits into scenes from Marvel films (see the clip above and the one below): 

Someone else did the trick with “Does Your Mother Know”:

In 2017, someone mixed “The Winner Takes It All” into “Captain America: Civil War.” 

Then there’s “Lay All Your Love On Me” worked into “Captain America: Winter Soldier”:

“SOS” was even added to “Captain America: The First Avenger”:

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
