Disney Heiress Wants You To Get Really, Really Mad About The GOP Tax Bill

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney Company co-founder Roy O. Disney, wants you to be infuriated about the Republican tax bill.

She explains why in a powerful NowThis video on Wednesday, pointing out that the legislation means a “very fat tax cut” for her on income she “did not do anything to earn.”

“This bill will give me this tax cut while also killing health insurance for over 13 million people,” Disney said. “It will let me pass over $20 million to my children, tax-free. And all my friends with private jets? They get a tax cut too.”

Bettmann via Getty Images Roy O. Disney, seen here with his wife Edna Francis, made a fortune as co-founder of the Disney company with his brother Walt.

Disney fears that the idea of social mobility, that kids from a poor family can achieve the American dream — as her grandfather Roy and great-uncle Walt, did — is quickly becoming unrealistic.

“But I will be able to stay comfortably right where I am,” she said. “Does that strike you as fair?”

Disney also references President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to “drain the swamp.”

“Given how this bill was written, I think it’s looking a lot like a nightmare from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’” she said. “Have I made you angry yet? I really hope I’ve made you angry. You should be. No one who votes for this tax bill will be voting with your life in mind. But you will pay for it.”

In a 2015 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Disney, who is a documentary filmmaker, said she has always felt like a rebel in her conservative family. When she attended Columbia University, she recalled being so anxious about her peers viewing her as a snob that she had a cab drop her off blocks from school. In 2014, when Meryl Streep called Walt Disney a “bigot,” his grandniece publicly agreed by posting on Facebook how much she loved the actress’s remarks.

“Anti-Semite? Check,” she wrote. “Misogynist? OF COURSE!! Racist? C’mon…”

In a Nov. 30 op-ed for USA Today also deploring the tax bill, Disney wrote:

“Although I was raised amid privilege and good fortune, I have always been cognizant of income and wealth inequality. It has never sat well with me.”