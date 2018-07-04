Liberty Island Evacuated After Woman Climbs Statue Of Liberty; 6 Others Arrested

Rise and Resist Rise and Resist, a New York-based group that focuses on immigration policy, claimed responsibility for the banner.

Two displays of resistance at the Statue of Liberty forced National Park Service officials to shut down Liberty Island on Wednesday.

Six people were arrested for hanging a large banner that read “Abolish I.C.E.” on the statue’s pedestal. National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis told The Associated Press the individuals were taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.

Federal law prohibits visitors from bringing or hanging banners, flags or posters larger than 20 feet on the statue, which is managed by the National Park Service.

Shortly after, around 3 p.m., law enforcement officials received reports of a person climbing the Statue of Liberty, according to WABC-TV.

Witnesses near Liberty Island shared photos of a woman climbing up the pedestal of the statue. Willis confirmed to CBS News that U.S. Park Police and the New York City Police Department are trying to convince the woman, who climbed to the base of the pedestal, to climb back down. It is unclear if that incident is related to the banner.

Park officials have evacuated Liberty Island.

“We’ve had two unusual events occur back to back,” Willis told WABC-TV, “so for the safety and security of our visitors, we decided to evacuate for the day.”

Photos of the incident show the woman displaying an item that resembles a flag or T-shirt at least once.

**Right Now**Person climbed Statue of Liberty. Authorities trying to get the person down. View from Air11. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/4YSCamrZ2W — Allison Kaden (@akadennews) July 4, 2018

Fourth of July plans? Word of advice, don’t try to climb the Statue of Liberty. @cnnbrk pic.twitter.com/LZrpT8WVSl — Danny Owens (@HelloDannyOwens) July 4, 2018

The woman just took off her shirt and is holding it up. It appears to say something but it's too hard to see. pic.twitter.com/gT91hG5F1b — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 4, 2018

she talked to police, then walked back over to her nook spot out of their reach. now she's just checking her phone casually pic.twitter.com/3X6OujIeQU — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) July 4, 2018

Rise and Resist, a New York-based citizens group that focuses on immigration policy, took responsibility for the banner about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a blog post published Wednesday, Rise and Resist members handed out “literature” to visitors at the statue calling for the Trump administration to reunite immigrant children who have been separated from their parents and halt deportations.

“ICE has proved to be a threat to our liberty and way of life, and should be abolished,” Leon Kirschner, a group member, wrote in the blog post. “They go after the most vulnerable among us, acting without due process to detain people. For-profit companies are making money off family separation. This has to stop now.”

Rise and Resist is at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent. #EndFamilySeparation #AbolishCBP #FreeOurFuture #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/panS03KTFe — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 4, 2018