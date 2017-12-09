HUFFPOST FINDS
12/09/2017 08:33 pm ET Updated Jan 23, 2018

17 Jackets Like Canada Goose That Are Way More Affordable

And they're all $350 and under.
By Amanda Pena

Feel as you may about a Canada Goose jacket, but there are a few things we’ve come to find. They keep you warm, they are expensive and they are everywhere. That $895 price tag is a little jarring and yet somehow those patched-sleeve puffers are a popular item.

If a winter jacket at that price is not in your budget, don’t fret. There are many other brands making similar jackets and parkas at a more digestible price point.

If you’ve been on the search for a Canada Goose look-a-like, look no further.

See below for 17 jackets like Canada Goose that are $350 and under:

  • 1
    Amazon
    North Face Women's Arctic Down Parka
    $199.00 - $345.00
  • 2
    Nordstrom
    Vince Camuto Down & Feather Fill Parka with Faux Fur Trim
    On-sale for $200
  • 3
    Nordstrom
    Vince Camuto Down & Feather Parka
    On-sale for $189
  • 4
    Zappos
    Columbia Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown Jacket
    $280
  • 5
    Amazon
    Live Out There Tempest Goose Down Parka Jacket
    $229
  • 6
    Nordstrom
    The North Face 'Metropolis II' Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka
    $289
  • 7
    Zappos
    The North Face Far Northern Waterproof Parka
    $349
  • 8
    Zappos
    Marmot Clarehall Jacket
    $350
  • 9
    Eddie Bauer
    Eddie Bauer Sun Valley Down Parka
    $269
  • 10
    Obermeyer
    Obermeyer Tuscany Parka
    $299
  • 11
    Zappos
    Marmot Montreaux Coat
    $300
  • 12
    Nordstrom
    Alpha Industries Elyse Water Resistant Winter Snorkel Parka with Faux-Fur Trim
    $225
  • 13
    Aritzia
    Babaton Oskar Parka
    $325
  • 14
    Zappos
    Marmot Clarehall Jacket
    $350
  • 15
    Columbia
    Columbia Snow Eclipse Mid Jacket
    $120
  • 16
    Zappos
    Columbia Icelandite TurboDown Jacket
    $350
  • 17
    Nordstrom
    Lucky Brand Zip Detail Parka with Faux Fur
    $150

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Style Canada Goose
17 Jackets Like Canada Goose That Are Way More Affordable
CONVERSATIONS