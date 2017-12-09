17 Jackets Like Canada Goose That Are Way More Affordable

Feel as you may about a Canada Goose jacket, but there are a few things we’ve come to find. They keep you warm, they are expensive and they are everywhere. That $895 price tag is a little jarring and yet somehow those patched-sleeve puffers are a popular item.

If a winter jacket at that price is not in your budget, don’t fret. There are many other brands making similar jackets and parkas at a more digestible price point.

If you’ve been on the search for a Canada Goose look-a-like, look no further.

See below for 17 jackets like Canada Goose that are $350 and under: