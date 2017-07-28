Protestors With Disabilities Deserve The Credit For Saving Obamacare

On Friday morning, Sen. John McCain, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins voted “no” on the Senate GOP’s Health Care Freedom Act, killing a troublesome and last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare.

The GOP senators earned plenty of praise, and while their stance against the bill was instrumental, protestors with disabilities were also paramount in showing the general public how inhumane the GOP’s repeal was.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Police arrest a protestor against the Senate Republican's draft healthcare bill outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on June 22.

Protestors who are disabled were physically removed from their wheelchairs, dragged out of protests and arrested. They organized sit-ins outside of senate Republicans’ offices and slept in their wheelchairs or on hard office floors for days.

ADAPT, a national disability-rights organization, staged many significant protests throughout the nation including several protests in Washington D.C. and Denver where a group of activists staged a nearly 60-hour sit-in in front of Sen. Cory Gardner office.

Carrie just sent me this photo she took of the activists sleeping in Gardner's office last night. Still no word on a mtg with Senator: pic.twitter.com/JSTngQCFgM — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) June 29, 2017

Even the chant ― “Kill the bill” ― that flooded the Senate floor on Tuesday first belonged to a group of protestors with disabilities.

Through their efforts, ADAPT — and other disability advocacy groups that staged healthcare protests in protests in Kansas, New Orleans and New York — are showing the nation that the disability community is a force to be reckoned with.

And some people on Twitter feel it’s only right to give these tireless individuals kudos for their hard work:

Shoutout to ADAPT for making it functionally impossible to vote for a repeal without showing yourself for the monster you truly are. — s.e. smith (@sesmith) July 28, 2017

i don't believe for a second that those no votes would've happened if people didn't go out and raise hell, thank orgs like ADAPT not McCain — bitch mcconnell (@mechapoetic) July 28, 2017

I'm deeply grateful to everyone who marched/called/etc--but no one more than the ADAPTers who put their bodies on the line. — Rebecca Vallas (@rebeccavallas) July 28, 2017

If you want to thank anyone check out disability rights group ADAPT, or the Center for Disability Rights, who've been on the front lines — Roqayah Chamseddine (@roqchams) July 28, 2017

People with disabilities got thrown out of their wheelchairs and arrested to fight for everyone to wake up with health care this morning. — Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) July 28, 2017

if you want to thank someone, thank ADAPT and murkowski/collins/mccain's constitutents who raised hell about this. don't praise power — Paul Blest (@pblest) July 28, 2017

i have no love for mccain, or the GOP. i have love for the protesters, ADAPT, and everyone else who has been working so hard here. — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) July 28, 2017

Yet, despite Twitter users directing the credit where it belongs, ADAPT responded to the praise reminding people to continue the fight:

This Fight is not over, the majority in Congress has sworn to continue to fight. We will be there to #ADAPTandRESIST every step of the way! — NationalADAPT (@NationalADAPT) July 28, 2017